ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 11 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Ghana's Green Future: Is the Planned Gomoa Green City Project Coincidence or Collective Genius?

Ghanas Green Future: Is the Planned Gomoa Green City Project Coincidence or Collective Genius?

Brilliant idea by the geniuses behind the planned Gomoa green city project. However, as one is learning about it from a social media posted video reel, to which one was tagged, one hopes that the information it contains isn't AI-generated deep-fakery, oooo, Ghanafour, lol. That would be cruel, paaapa! That said, one's humble advice to the people behind the project idea, is that as this is the AI-era with its many exciting possibilities and hard-to-spot online scamming schemes, they would be wise to bedrock their marketing app on blockchain technology, to protect all parties benefiting from the project. Cool.

As it happens, it's very much like one's transformative green economy idea once mooted to the feuding royal families of Gomoa, who one advised to unite and form an investment vehicle with equal stakes, leveraging the Gomoa lands they've been fighting over to create shared value, in a series of rolling court cases for decades now, and paying oft-drug-crazed violence-prone thugs to protect them as land guards.

My mooted idea to the feuding royal families of Gomoa was to jointly leverage the disputed lands to build a new planned green climate-resilient community, with a family-oriented challenge adventure eco-park at its core, with varied-sized properties around it in concentric rings, with each property sited in a walled compound with fruit forest gardens.

Furthermore, the idea was that the entire road network for the community would be built using TeraFusion International's patented road-building technology utilising local materials to build roads that are maintenance-free, pothole-proofed, bear heavy loads, and last for decades. Notably, this initiative would create jobs for local youth, injecting much-needed economic stimulus into the community. Ditto that those roads would be lined with fruit and economic trees whose fruit is freely available to residents and visitors alike.

The revenue generated from tolls would be channelled into a fund, providing interest-free long-term loans to community members wanting to bootstrap their own way to financial independence as micro-entrepreneurs. Simple. Full stop. Case closed. Cool.

Finally, one needs to point out that the similarities between my published mooted idea to the feuding Gomoa royal families, and that of the very clever Honourable Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus (MP for the Gomoa Central Constituency, who caucuses with the National Democratic Congress Majority in Parliament), and his group, is mere coincidence, oooo, wai, Ghanafuor, lol - as our beautiful and bountiful nation is blessed with a talent pool that's world-class and which no one who visits it for the first time, will fail to be impressed by: ditto that Ghana abounds with creative thinkers galore - all of whom aren't copycat-chancers and canny grifter-types, lol! Cool. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiii, oooo, Ghanafour, lol.

Hmmm, eiiiii, Anasesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33 - tweaaaaaaaaaa...

#GhanaInnovates #SustainableDevelopment #BlockchainForGood #EcoFriendly #ClimateResilience #Gomoa #TwiPride #AfricanIngenuity

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1777)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

3 hours ago

66-year-old woman remanded over death of toddler in her care after alleged hot water burns 66-year-old woman remanded over death of toddler in her care after alleged hot w...

3 hours ago

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak Ghana suspends all gun licences over public safety concerns

4 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

4 hours ago

Rent Control Task Force begins nationwide crackdown on illegal rent charges Rent Control Task Force begins nationwide crackdown on illegal rent charges

4 hours ago

Mahama’s delay in appointing Environment Minister shows lack of seriousness on climate issues — Adomako-Kissi Mahama’s delay in appointing Environment Minister shows lack of seriousness on c...

4 hours ago

Late Victor Gbehos contributions to Ghanas foreign policy will never be forgotten — Mahama Late Victor Gbeho's contributions to Ghana's foreign policy will never be forgot...

4 hours ago

June 23: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 on forex market, GHS11.22 on BoG interbank June 23: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 on forex market, GHS11.22 on BoG interbank 

4 hours ago

SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku

5 hours ago

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz World Cup 2026: We know how England play, and we know how to control them – Ghan...

Just in....
body-container-line