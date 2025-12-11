Ghana's Green Future: Is the Planned Gomoa Green City Project Coincidence or Collective Genius?

Brilliant idea by the geniuses behind the planned Gomoa green city project. However, as one is learning about it from a social media posted video reel, to which one was tagged, one hopes that the information it contains isn't AI-generated deep-fakery, oooo, Ghanafour, lol. That would be cruel, paaapa! That said, one's humble advice to the people behind the project idea, is that as this is the AI-era with its many exciting possibilities and hard-to-spot online scamming schemes, they would be wise to bedrock their marketing app on blockchain technology, to protect all parties benefiting from the project. Cool.

As it happens, it's very much like one's transformative green economy idea once mooted to the feuding royal families of Gomoa, who one advised to unite and form an investment vehicle with equal stakes, leveraging the Gomoa lands they've been fighting over to create shared value, in a series of rolling court cases for decades now, and paying oft-drug-crazed violence-prone thugs to protect them as land guards.

My mooted idea to the feuding royal families of Gomoa was to jointly leverage the disputed lands to build a new planned green climate-resilient community, with a family-oriented challenge adventure eco-park at its core, with varied-sized properties around it in concentric rings, with each property sited in a walled compound with fruit forest gardens.

Furthermore, the idea was that the entire road network for the community would be built using TeraFusion International's patented road-building technology utilising local materials to build roads that are maintenance-free, pothole-proofed, bear heavy loads, and last for decades. Notably, this initiative would create jobs for local youth, injecting much-needed economic stimulus into the community. Ditto that those roads would be lined with fruit and economic trees whose fruit is freely available to residents and visitors alike.

The revenue generated from tolls would be channelled into a fund, providing interest-free long-term loans to community members wanting to bootstrap their own way to financial independence as micro-entrepreneurs. Simple. Full stop. Case closed. Cool.

Finally, one needs to point out that the similarities between my published mooted idea to the feuding Gomoa royal families, and that of the very clever Honourable Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus (MP for the Gomoa Central Constituency, who caucuses with the National Democratic Congress Majority in Parliament), and his group, is mere coincidence, oooo, wai, Ghanafuor, lol - as our beautiful and bountiful nation is blessed with a talent pool that's world-class and which no one who visits it for the first time, will fail to be impressed by: ditto that Ghana abounds with creative thinkers galore - all of whom aren't copycat-chancers and canny grifter-types, lol! Cool. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiii, oooo, Ghanafour, lol.

Hmmm, eiiiii, Anasesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33 - tweaaaaaaaaaa...

#GhanaInnovates #SustainableDevelopment #BlockchainForGood #EcoFriendly #ClimateResilience #Gomoa #TwiPride #AfricanIngenuity