Over 10 communities forced to rely on faecal-contaminated stream for drinking water in Yilo Krobo

More than ten communities in the Abrewanko Electoral Area of the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region are living under constant fear as they rely on a heavily polluted stream for drinking and domestic purposes.

The affected communities—including Labolabo, Namusi, Nyamebekyere, and several others along the Nkurakan–Somanya road—depend entirely on the contaminated water for drinking, cooking, farming, and other household needs.

According to the Assemblyman for the area, Mr. Sampson Tettey, over 2,000 residents, including children, have no alternative but to use the stream despite visible contamination with faecal matter. He noted that the same water source is also used by the Labolabo Clinic for healthcare services, raising serious public health concerns.

Mr. Tettey explained that the contamination is largely due to the absence of toilet facilities, which has led to widespread open defecation. Rainwater runoff carries the waste directly into the stream, further exacerbating the risk to the community.

He warned that the situation has already led to several unidentified communicable diseases, particularly among children, and urged urgent intervention to prevent a full-blown outbreak. The Assemblyman appealed to the Eastern Regional Minister, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, NGOs, and philanthropists to provide immediate support.

The Dadematse (Sub-Chief) of the area, Nene Kingsley Teye Antwi, also sounded the alarm over the threat to residents’ health and survival, describing the situation as extremely dangerous.

Community members echoed these concerns, expressing frustration and fear as they struggle daily with unsafe water, calling for swift action to safeguard lives.