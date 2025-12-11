EU deadlocked over possible ban on 'veggie burger' labels

EU countries and lawmakers are at a stalemate over whether terms like "burger" and "sausage" should be reserved for meat products, amid a French-led push to restrict such labels that has divided Europe and drawn unexpected opposition from former Beatle Paul McCartney.

Talks between between EU countries and the European Parliament collapsed on Wednesday without an agreement, meaning negotiations will continue in January to decide whether familiar names for plant-based foods can stay on shelves or be forced to change.

Many livestock farmers say plant-based names mislead shoppers and threaten a sector already under strain. French industry group Interbev said the use of meat terms “confuses consumers and undermines recognition” in meat products.

Environmentalists and consumer advocates have criticised the plan, with the French news agency AFP reporting that they argue shoppers choose plant-based products intentionally and do not confuse them with meat.

EU consumption of plant-based alternatives has grown five-fold since 2011, according to consumer group BEUC.

In October, European lawmakers backed a proposal put forward by a French MEP to reserve labels like "burger" and "sausage" for foods that contain meat.

Member states discussed the idea with representatives from the parliament on Wednesday as part of a wider package aimed at supporting farmers. But after several hours of talks, no agreement was reached.

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German retail backlash

Germany, Europe's biggest market for plant-based products, has become a major opponent of a ban.

AFP reports that discount chains Lidl and Aldi fear sales could fall if the names change and say current labels are already familiar to consumers. The two retailers have spoken out publicly against the measure.

Paul McCartney, a longtime vegetarian, has joined the opposition, co-signing a letter asking Brussels not to proceed. “We urge you not to adopt these restrictions, as we are deeply concerned about the significant global impact they could have,” the letter said.

“The evidence is clear: existing legislation already protects consumers; consumers themselves overwhelmingly understand and support current naming conventions.”

Farmers and their supporters say the issue is not about removing plant-based options but about clarity and tradition. French MEP Céline Imart – the architect of the ban and herself a farmer – said the goal was to avoid “a mix-up” with meat products and protect the value of established terms.

She said it was “in no way about banning plant-based alternatives but I am attached to preserving these terms and their true meaning”.

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Farm pressure and politics

Interbev argues that plant-based products “blur the lines and weaken recognition” of a raw and natural product by using meat names for marketing.

France passed its own label ban in 2024 during farmer protests, but the decree was struck down in January after the EU's top court backed a challenge.

A similar EU proposal was rejected by lawmakers in 2020. The balance of power has shifted since then, with right-wing parties gaining ground in the 2024 EU elections and highlighting their ties to the farm sector.

Even so, there is no full agreement. Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right bloc in the European Parliament, dismissed the plan as “not a priority at all”, saying “consumers are not stupid”, French TV BFM reported.

Negotiations are expected to continue after Thursday before any final deal emerges.

(with newswires)