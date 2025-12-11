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Six dead in fatal crash between Hyundai Urvan and trailer in Obuasi

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Tragedy Six dead in fatal crash between Hyundai Urvan and trailer in Obuasi
THU, 11 DEC 2025

At least six people have lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries following a collision between a Hyundai Urvan and a trailer on the Obuasi–Kyekyewere road in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic accident occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Reports indicate that the trailer lost control near Aboagye Motors, close to the Obuasi court junction, and collided violently with the Hyundai Urvan, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Obuasi Government Hospital, where the injured victims are also receiving treatment.

Authorities have commenced investigations to determine the exact circumstances that led to the devastating crash.

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