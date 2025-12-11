NDC should be careful about their intention to scrap OSP — Elvis Darko

Managing Editor of the Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s plans to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) could have serious repercussions.

He urged the NDC to exercise caution with their supermajority in Parliament, as repealing the OSP law could trigger backlash from anti-corruption civil society organizations (CSOs) and the public.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Thursday, December 11, Darko said the OSP was established due to the inefficacy of the Attorney General’s office in handling high-profile corruption cases, a proposal initially supported by CSOs.

He further advised the ruling NDC to use its two-thirds parliamentary majority responsibly, warning that missteps could influence voter behavior in future elections.

“The NDC and the government know very clearly that they want the OSP to be scrapped because they have always been against it. Even when the Akufo-Addo government sought to establish the office, they argued that the powers of prosecution belong solely to the Attorney-General and that setting up the OSP was unnecessary,” he said.

“The people have given you the power, and they are watching. How you use that power will determine their vote in the next election. So the NDC should be very careful about how they are trying to bulldoze their way through,” Darko added.

His comments come amid growing calls for the abolition of the OSP, with critics claiming the office has become counterproductive.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor have introduced a private member’s bill seeking to repeal the law that established the OSP.

The proposed legislation, titled the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Repeal) Bill, 2025, aims to scrap Act 959 entirely, reassigning all regulations, guidelines, and administrative instructions of the OSP to the Attorney-General.

However, President John Dramani Mahama, during a meeting with the National Peace Council on Wednesday, December 10, said the OSP should be given sufficient time to prove its effectiveness.

“I think it is premature to call for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. We should give them a little time, and I urge the office to speed up its work,” the President noted.