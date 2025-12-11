High court orders GIIF witness to produce key 16 email correspondences in Sky Train Trial

A High Court in Accra has directed Yaw Odame-Darkwa, the prosecution’s first witness in the trial of former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Board Chairman and CEO, to review and produce 16 email correspondences between himself and other board members.

The order comes after Odame-Darkwa hesitated to use his personal phone or a court-provided computer to access emails dating from July to September 2018.

Former GIIF CEO Solomon Asamoah and former Board Chairman Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi face charges relating to an unapproved $2 million investment in the Accra Sky Train project, which allegedly caused financial loss to the state.

During testimony, Odame-Darkwa claimed that while board meeting minutes referenced the Sky Train project, they did not accurately reflect the board’s discussions or decisions. He stated that the concept was only introduced at one board meeting, and no substantive proposal was submitted, so the board never formally deliberated or made decisions on it.

In response, Victoria Barth, counsel for Asamoah, introduced emails among board members—some authored by Odame-Darkwa—that referenced the Sky Train project. Under cross-examination, the witness confirmed that prior to board meetings discussing projects, the investment committee—which he was part of—received email notices from either the acting secretary, the CEO, or the substantive company secretary. “These email notices would usually include the agenda and documents or board packs for the upcoming meeting of the investment committee,” he admitted.

Odame-Darkwa further confirmed he had not deleted any emails from his Gmail and Yahoo accounts during his tenure at GIIF. However, when asked to verify specific email threads in court, he declined to log in on his phone, stating he no longer used the accounts on that device. “In this era of AI, anything can be done. So, I'll trust what I would retrieve from my own mail. That is why I'm asking the court to give me time to go through my personal email,” he told the court.

The defence argued that time was critical and the witness should access the emails immediately using the internet support provided in court. The Principal State Attorney, Sefakor Batse, opposed the request, noting the witness had already committed to producing the emails at a later date.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay subsequently ordered Odame-Darkwa to access the emails and produce them by December 15, 2025, the next scheduled court date. Victoria Barth had earlier listed the 16 specific email correspondences for the witness to review.

The development marks a crucial step in the prosecution’s effort to establish whether the Sky Train project decision resulted in financial mismanagement at the GIIF.