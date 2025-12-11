ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo must be prosecuted over National Cathedral saga — Hopeson Adorye

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Headlines Akufo-Addo must be prosecuted over National Cathedral saga — Hopeson Adorye
THU, 11 DEC 2025 1

Hopeson Adorye, Director of Operations for the United Party (UP), has called for the prosecution of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, insisting that he must face the courts over the contentious National Cathedral project.

Speaking on Accra-based CTV’s morning show, Oman Ghana Nkosuo, hosted by Yaa Titi, Adorye argued that decisions taken under Akufo-Addo’s administration in relation to the project resulted in financial loss to the state, making the former President fully accountable.

“Prosecuting Akufo-Addo would set an important precedent for President John Dramani Mahama and future leaders, serving as a deterrent against similar governance lapses,” he asserted.

Adorye also lamented what he described as a culture of impunity surrounding former leaders in Ghana, noting that in many other countries, both sitting and past presidents are arrested and prosecuted when found guilty of wrongdoing. He called for reforms to Ghana’s legal framework to ensure no leader can evade justice after leaving office.

He further claimed that large-scale corruption scandals were rampant under the Akufo-Addo administration, stressing that accountability must be enforced without exception.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/11/2025 6:06:33 PM

WHY ARE THEY so slow in prosecuting him and his daughters? This man is the most corrupt free walking politician in Ghana. Given $34 million to his daughter to supply automotive spare parts whereas she has no manufacturing company to supply them. We clearly a military rule to handle all these people and their crimes.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

1 hour ago

66-year-old woman remanded over death of toddler in her care after alleged hot water burns 66-year-old woman remanded over death of toddler in her care after alleged hot w...

1 hour ago

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak Ghana suspends all gun licences over public safety concerns

2 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

2 hours ago

Rent Control Task Force begins nationwide crackdown on illegal rent charges Rent Control Task Force begins nationwide crackdown on illegal rent charges

2 hours ago

Mahama’s delay in appointing Environment Minister shows lack of seriousness on climate issues — Adomako-Kissi Mahama’s delay in appointing Environment Minister shows lack of seriousness on c...

2 hours ago

Late Victor Gbehos contributions to Ghanas foreign policy will never be forgotten — Mahama Late Victor Gbeho's contributions to Ghana's foreign policy will never be forgot...

2 hours ago

June 23: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 on forex market, GHS11.22 on BoG interbank June 23: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 on forex market, GHS11.22 on BoG interbank 

2 hours ago

SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku

3 hours ago

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz World Cup 2026: We know how England play, and we know how to control them – Ghan...

Just in....
body-container-line