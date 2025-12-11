Akufo-Addo must be prosecuted over National Cathedral saga — Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, Director of Operations for the United Party (UP), has called for the prosecution of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, insisting that he must face the courts over the contentious National Cathedral project.

Speaking on Accra-based CTV’s morning show, Oman Ghana Nkosuo, hosted by Yaa Titi, Adorye argued that decisions taken under Akufo-Addo’s administration in relation to the project resulted in financial loss to the state, making the former President fully accountable.

“Prosecuting Akufo-Addo would set an important precedent for President John Dramani Mahama and future leaders, serving as a deterrent against similar governance lapses,” he asserted.

Adorye also lamented what he described as a culture of impunity surrounding former leaders in Ghana, noting that in many other countries, both sitting and past presidents are arrested and prosecuted when found guilty of wrongdoing. He called for reforms to Ghana’s legal framework to ensure no leader can evade justice after leaving office.

He further claimed that large-scale corruption scandals were rampant under the Akufo-Addo administration, stressing that accountability must be enforced without exception.