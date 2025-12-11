Constitutional Review Committee to present final report to Mahama on December 22

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Constitutional Review Committee will submit its final report on December 22, 2025.

The Committee, chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempah, has been tasked with gathering input from Ghanaians on possible reforms to the nation’s constitution. Speaking at a meeting with the National Peace Council at Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, President Mahama revealed that the Committee had already shared preliminary findings during a session three weeks ago.

“They met me three weeks ago and made a presentation of some of the findings they were going to make. They are quite interesting. They intend to present the final results on December 22. Once the final report is presented, we will make it known to the rest of the nation,” he said.

President Mahama also addressed ongoing concerns about the rights of Muslim students in mission schools. He urged respect for religious diversity in faith-based institutions, noting that recognition of various religious practices is already incorporated in existing agreements.

He called on school authorities to adhere strictly to the terms of their Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that the rights of all students are protected.