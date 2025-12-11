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It would be greatest betrayal of trust if NDC repeals OSP Act – Dr. Kojo Asante

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Social News Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-Ghana
THU, 11 DEC 2025
Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-Ghana

Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Policy Advocacy and Engagement at CDD-Ghana, has strongly denounced the Private Members’ Bill seeking to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) Act, 2017 (Act 959), calling it a “betrayal of public trust.”

The bill, introduced by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, proposes returning full prosecutorial powers over corruption cases to the Attorney-General, citing Article 88 of the Constitution. Its accompanying memorandum argues that the OSP’s eight years of operation have exposed structural and constitutional challenges, including duplication of functions, jurisdictional overlap, institutional friction, and delays in the criminal justice process.

Reacting on Facebook on Thursday, December 11, 2025, Dr. Asante expressed shock and anger over the move.

“First thing on my mind today, December 11, 2025. If the NDC majority pushes this bill through Parliament, it will be the greatest betrayal of trust. I am shocked and very angry,” he wrote.

He added, “This is not what was promised to Ghanaians in the fight against corruption. Ghanaians do not want this, so who are the MPs representing… themselves? Is that what the large majority in Parliament is going to be used for? Ghanaians must let all the MPs know on their socials that they represent us and not themselves.”

Dr. Asante also questioned the urgency behind the repeal effort, arguing that the ongoing constitutional review process provides a proper platform for citizens to shape Ghana’s anti-corruption framework.

“Now I am convinced more than ever that we need an independent prosecutor for corruption matters. The fact that politicians on all sides have come out to support repeal, while the rest of society wants to keep the OSP, tells the story,” he stated.

He warned that scrapping the OSP could undermine efforts to combat corruption, noting, “The sad part is that with all the threats to the stability of our state and democracy coming from the looting of public resources and impunity, this is what we think we should do to aid the fight against corruption. We have a much bigger problem for the future of this country.”

Dr. Asante’s remarks follow growing debate in Parliament over the future of the OSP, with civil society figures and citizens urging lawmakers to preserve the institution.

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