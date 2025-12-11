It's premature to call for closure of OSP, we should give them little time — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to quicken its investigative processes and prove its relevance through concrete outcomes, even as calls mount for the office to be shut down.

Speaking during a meeting with the Governing Board of the National Peace Council at the Presidency, the President stressed that it was too early to dismiss the OSP’s mandate. He said, "I think it's premature to call for the closure of that office. So, I think we should give them a little time. Of course, people want to see more prosecutions and more results. And so I'll just urge the OSP to speed up some of these investigations and show people that the office is still very relevant."

The President’s comments come at a time when the OSP has been under intense criticism for what many view as its inability to deliver on its mandate despite significant budgetary support. Several petitions have been submitted to his office seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, with critics citing a range of concerns, including accusations from private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, who recently questioned the handling of matters involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

During the meeting, which included Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and other government officials, President Mahama commended the National Peace Council for its critical role in safeguarding stability since its establishment in 2011. He expressed worry about the escalation of conflicts, particularly those connected to land and chieftaincy disputes, which he said were stretching the capacity of national security.

He noted that multiple security contingents remained stationed across conflict-prone areas. "A lot of our security services are tied down in conflict areas. I mean, Sampa, we have a whole contingent there. You go to Nkwanta, we have a whole contingent there. You go to Bawku, we have a whole contingent there. Recently, Savannah, we had a whole contingent there; we have not withdrawn them yet," he said. He described the surge in these conflicts as a “major, major headache for governments”, adding that the Peace Council needed stronger resourcing to effectively mediate disputes.

President Mahama announced support for the creation of a permanent headquarters for the council and the establishment of a Peace Fund to strengthen its work. "We'll look at the issue of the peace fund, and we'll work together to see how we can kick-start it and populate the fund with some resources," he assured.

He further tied national peace to economic progress, pointing to his government's efforts to stabilise economic indicators. "The economy is appearing stable; inflation has come down to single digits, the cedi has appreciated in value, and cost of living has slowed down," he said.

On regional stability, President Mahama warned that Ghana remained vulnerable to extremist threats and internal frustrations. "Ghana is not immune to coups,” he stated, explaining that such events occur when public confidence in governance collapses. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening public trust by supporting accountability institutions and encouraging transparency.

He also disclosed that a long-awaited mediation report on the Bawku conflict, led by the Asantehene, would be presented to key stakeholders, including the Peace Council, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. This, he said, would open the path to stronger intervention in the dispute.

Concluding the meeting, President Mahama confirmed that the Constitutional Review Committee would present its final report on December 22. "Once the final report is presented, we would, you know, make it known to the rest of the nation," he said.