Several NPP members supported NDC in 2024 elections — Mustapha Gbande

A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says a wide range of support from across the country played a crucial role in the party’s 2024 electoral victory.

He explained that beyond the party’s traditional base, individuals from unexpected political backgrounds contributed to the win.

Gbande noted that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were quietly involved in efforts to prevent what they believed was a looming national collapse.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, December 10, Gbande said frustrations within the governing party pushed some of its members to back the NDC.

“We had a number of support from within the NPP—persons who believed that what they were seeing was not the NPP they knew,” he stated.

The NDC chief scribe noted that these individuals offered different forms of assistance during the campaign.

“There were people who campaigned for us and others who supported financially and in many ways because they felt enough was enough,” he added.

Gbande argued that such cross-party support reflected deep national concern over the direction of governance under then-President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He stressed that the 2024 outcome was not only a political victory but also a collective stand by Ghanaians who feared further decline in the country’s development trajectory.