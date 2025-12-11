Ahiafor dismisses claims of hostile conduct toward journalist

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Bernard Ahiafor

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Bernard Ahiafor has firmly denied reports suggesting he acted in a hostile manner toward a journalist during an interaction in Parliament earlier this week, describing the allegations as inaccurate and unfair.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Mr Ahiafor said he had taken note of publications claiming he was unfriendly to a member of the parliamentary press corps, but stressed that the accounts circulating did not reflect what actually happened.

He emphasised that he holds the media in the highest regard and deeply appreciates the crucial role journalists play in Ghana’s democratic system.

Mr Ahiafor noted that he has always maintained a respectful and cordial relationship with parliamentary reporters, granting both formal and informal interviews over the years.

He explained that his concern on the day of the incident was not directed at the journalist personally, but at the manner in which the engagement was initiated.

He stated that responsible journalism requires courtesy and decorum, especially within the precincts of Parliament. He said it was entirely reasonable to request a proper sit-down interaction, which has been the standard practice over time.

The Deputy Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that journalists are given the access they need to inform the public accurately.

He extended an open invitation to TV3’s Christian Yalley, the journalist involved, expressing his willingness to meet privately, just as he has done with many members of the press, including Komla Klutsey and Bismark Kweku Asante. He concluded his statement with an Ewe expression of goodwill, “Mawu neyra mi adenyi gba lorlor la,” meaning “May God bless our beloved land.”

The clarification comes after a tense moment on December 9, when Mr Yalley approached Mr Ahiafor for comments following chaos in Parliament over the declaration of the Kpandai parliamentary seat as vacant. Minority MPs sharply opposed the decision and converged at the centre of the chamber, bringing proceedings to a halt.

Amid the confusion, Mr Ahiafor, who was walking with some Majority MPs and police officers, declined the interview request, saying parliamentary procedure had been breached. He reminded the journalist that there were laid down processes for requesting comments from a Speaker, adding that he would not respond to a microphone being abruptly placed before him.

The incident unfolded after Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga criticised what he described as an orchestrated protest by the Minority over the Kpandai matter. Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh countered that government business would continue to face disruptions until the issue was resolved.

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My attention has been drawn to several publications suggesting that I conducted myself in an unfriendly manner towards a journalist during yesterday’s parliamentary engagement. For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to clarify that I hold the media in the highest regard and continue to value the indispensable role journalists play in sustaining our democracy.

As First Deputy Speaker, I have always maintained a cordial working relationship with the press. Over the years, I have granted numerous interviews, both formally and informally, and have always been available to provide clarity on matters of public interest. Responsible journalism, however, requires that interactions with public office holders, particularly within the precincts of Parliament are done with courtesy, decorum, and mutual respect. It is neither out of place nor unreasonable to request a proper sit-down engagement, as has been the practice in the past.

My concern on the said day was simply about the manner in which the interaction was being initiated, not with the journalist personally or with the media as an institution. I remain fully committed to supporting the work of journalists and ensuring that they have the access they need to inform the public accurately and responsibly.

I wish to state, without reservation, that I am open to a one-on-one conversation with my good friend, Yalley, just as I have consistently done with many others, including his senior colleague and my friend, Komla Klutsey, Bismark Kweku Asante and many other media reporters. My doors remain open, and I look forward to continued productive engagement with the media fraternity.

Mawu neyra miadenyigba lorlor la.