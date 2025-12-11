Unexpected calm in Parliament

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Ghana’s Parliament was engulfed in chaos.

The Chamber echoed with heated exchanges after the Electoral Commission(EC) formally notified of the vacancy in the Kpandai parliamentary seat.

The. Minority just could not process another potential loss in its few seats.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus, visibly agitated, had threatened to disrupt government business today, Wednesday, December 10, with political watchers bracing themselves for a stormy protest.

Yet, Wednesday, December 10, unfolded in a manner few had anticipated. Instead of the fiery confrontation many expected, the Minority Caucus chose a path of cooperation.

The tension that had hung over the House like a dark cloud gave way to an atmosphere of uneasy calm.

At the heart of this unexpected turn was Madam Patricia Appeagyei, the Deputy Minority Leader. Earlier in the day, she led the Caucus to press conference to reiterate its position.

Standing before the media, the Asokwa legislator repeated their firm position: “Parliament must withdraw the notice sent to the Electoral Commission regarding the Kpandai seat”.

Her words carried conviction, but her tone was measured, signaling a deliberate shift from confrontation to diplomacy.

The press conference set the tone for the day's proceedings. When the Minority Caucus entered the Chamber, they did not obstruct or disrupt as threatened. Instead, they cooperated with the Majority Caucus, allowing government business to proceed smoothly.

Observers were left both surprised and intrigued. What had seemed destined to be a day of “fire and brimstone” became a moment of restraint and political calculation.

The NPP Minority Caucus had managed to make their stance clear without plunging Parliament into further disorder.

For many, the events of December 10 served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of parliamentary politics—where chaos one day can give way to calm the next, but strategy will always trump over emotions.

GNA