Ethnic Supremacy Is Steeped in Land Economy and Geopolitics

I came away from reading the news story captioned “Gbinyiri Conflict Cannot Be Over Land But Ethnic Supremacy - Dr. Noagah Bukari” Modernghana.com 9/14/25), feeling very sad and disappointed. Not in the least bit because of DC Kwame Kwakye’s story itself, but the hollow intellectual and ideological stance towards the Gonja-Brefo interethnic clashes on the part of Dr. Kaderi Noagah Bukari, described as an expert in conflict resolution and a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Peace and Development Studies, University of Cape Coast (UCC), who tragically appears to have literally put the proverbial cart before the horse in a Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Radio Central-hosted current affairs program that is reported to have taken place or aired on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The stark fact of the matter, contrary to what Dr. Bukari would have the rest of the nation believe, is far more historically nuanced and squarely and unimpeachably revolves around the question of power relations over the course of generations and centuries between the Gonjas and the Brefos, for one most obvious example, as could be seen all over Ghana and the rest of the African Continent at large and, to be certain, the global community as well. You see, “Ethnic Supremacy” does not just pop up or evolve overnight; it is also steeped in the economics of access to the land and our forestry resources, as well as the quality of land cheaply and readily available and accessible to which groups of people, clans and nations in relation to their neighbors.

And, of course, such access principally depends on which group of people, individuals or nations is better and relatively more militarily organized or is in possession of the kinds of resources that make them better able to secure the most fecund and choicest landed, waterbodies and forestry resources. Over time, such advantageous access to these basic necessities of life causes socioeconomic differentiation between those better organized and more militarily puissant or resourceful enough to dominate or predominate in appropriating and capitalizing on the use of these most basic resources of human existence and survival.

It is only at this juncture then, that what Dr. Bukari rather facilely terms as “Ethnic Supremacy” hits the metaphorical road and becomes a practical reality. There is absolutely nothing whatsoever innate or “essentialistic” about what has come to be widely known as “Ethnic Supremacy” all over the world. It is actually a “relativist” concept and one that is purely determined by a complex concatenation of environmental factors and the degree and the level of response or responses deployed by any subject group of actors to deal with the same. This is where “Cultural Ingenuity” and collective communal creativity come to the fore, especially vis-a-vis the study of the evolution and the development of human civilizations and societies.

It is also rather disheartening to hear Dr. Bukari lamely and vacuously make the claim that “most conflicts in Ghana stem from ethnic supremacy issues rather than land ownership.” Such historically and geopolitically untenable approach to the critical analysis of an otherwise very basic issue, albeit one that seriously threatens to rip apart Ghana’s interethnic cohesion, makes any critical thinker and an avid and studious observer of the Gbinyiri and the Bawku conflicts, for only two of the most obvious examples that come to mind, painfully wonder whether Dr. Kaderi Noagah Bukari actually earned his doctorate in Peace Studies and National Security via the proverbial “School-of-Hard-Knocks,” that is, in much the same manner that many of us did on our way up the academic career ladder.

Fortunately, we have genius leaders of conflict resolution like His Royal Majesty, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, who have absolutely no need to have forensically proven mediocre conflict-resolution “experts” like Dr. Bukari lecture them and the rest of us about the practical realities of the cranially taxing adult business of interethnic conflict resolution. Which is why I have also been wondering lately, why Otumfuo Osei-Tutu has yet to be shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize, at least for his yeomanly feat in the definitive resolution of the age-old Dagbon/Yendi Chieftaincy Feud that shamefully resulted in the grisly regicidal decapitation of the extant Supreme Overlord of the Ancient Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, II, in 2002. At least pondering the matter even more closely and critically, it does not appear to be totally out of order for some version of the Mo Ibrahim Prize for progressive major traditional African rulers like Opemsuo II to be established at this stage in the game, as it were.

Now, what is direly needed to significantly meliorate the degree and the level of interethnic conflicts raging all over the country, even as I write, is what the Mahama 2.0 government does not appear to be even half as interested in as it had deviously hoodwinked Ghana’s electorate into believing in the runup to the 2024 General Election. Which is a comprehensive national development agenda, not the sort of treasonous criminality that was the Mahama 1.0 government-fangled so-called Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), which resulted in hundreds of thousands and millions of cedis and dollars being literally siphoned from our national treasury and into the pockets, wallets and the bank accounts of Kwame Gonja’s northern-descended kinsmen and women, as well as clansmen and women.

Even more significant to call attention to here is the urgent need for the Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, and the various National Security Agencies under his jurisdiction and purview or portfolio, to seriously and fiercely mount an Operation Gun Retrieval Program or Agenda to ensure the significant reduction in the number of assault weapons and other deadly firearms circulating within the country, especially among citizens and residents who have absolutely no legitimate reasons to own and/or carry such deadly weapons and munitions.

If in the past, Ghana was globally renowned and reputed for being a peaceful country, it was primarily because our national security apparatus was also among the relatively finest of its kind in the West African Subregion and the African Continent at large. Military insurgencies in Sahelian countries, such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, cannot be facilely cited and used as an excuse to shirk official responsibility. The buck must stop at Jubilee House!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]