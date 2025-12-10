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Ec to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun on December 30

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines A file photo
WED, 10 DEC 2025
A file photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled December 30, 2025, for the rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election.

The announcement follows the Tamale High Court’s ruling on November 24 ordering a fresh poll within 30 days.

This comes after Parliament formally notified the Commission of a vacancy in the seat on Monday, December 8.

The EC explained that the court order and Parliament’s correspondence legally triggered the process for a rerun.

It added that the upcoming election will involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 race in the constituency.

The Commission described the move as part of its mandate to ensure compliance with judicial directives and constitutional requirements.

“The seat of the constituency in Parliament has become vacant following the court’s ruling and Parliament’s formal notification to the Commission,” the EC stated.

“The rerun of the Kpandai Constituency Parliamentary Election will be conducted for only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has vowed to pursue legal actions to stay the hands of the election management body.

Speaking the media on Tuesday, Counsel for Minority Caucus and MP for Suame John Darko noted, “If the EC makes any decision in terms of organising an election, we would have to advise ourselves aggressively pursue legal action to stay their hands until the substantive matter is finally determined.”

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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