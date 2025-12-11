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Teach Project: Collaborative efforts needed to ensure inclusive education for all — Ho MP

By Evans Attah Akangla
Education Cross section of Stakeholders
THU, 11 DEC 2025
Cross section of Stakeholders

Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu, Member of Parliament for Ho Central, has called for strengthened collaboration among stakeholders to advance inclusive education, particularly for visually impaired learners.

He made the appeal at a consultative meeting organized by the New Horizon Foundation for the Blind as part of its Teach Technology Enhanced Accessible Classrooms for Higher Impact initiative, which seeks to promote educational equity for students with visual impairments.

Delivering the MP’s speech on his behalf, his Special Aide stressed that accessible classrooms represent equality, empowerment, and opportunity. He said every child is entitled to quality education and urged stakeholders to embrace technology as a tool to address diverse learning needs, increase engagement, and improve outcomes.

Hon. Kpotosu called for deliberate efforts to train teachers to use technology effectively, noting that well equipped educators can significantly enhance the learning experience of visually impaired students. He encouraged participants to share innovative ideas, collaborate, and commit to ensuring that no learner is left behind.

He also commended the New Horizon Foundation for the Blind for its leadership in promoting inclusive education and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be part of the discussions.

The event served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights and chart a path toward a more inclusive system where access to education is shaped by opportunity rather than barriers.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

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