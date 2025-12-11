Ayariga, Dafeamekpor present private members' bill to scrap OSP

A proposal to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has landed in Parliament, with Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor introducing a Private Members' Bill aimed at fully repealing the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (Repeal) Bill, 2025, dated December 8, seeks to return full prosecutorial authority over corruption cases to the Attorney-General in accordance with Article 88 of the Constitution.

The accompanying memorandum argues that the OSP’s eight years of operation have exposed structural and constitutional weaknesses that have undermined its effectiveness. It contends that the creation of the OSP in 2017 resulted in duplication of prosecutorial powers between the Special Prosecutor and the Attorney-General, leading to friction, overlapping mandates, and unnecessary delays in criminal proceedings.

According to the lawmakers, this dual-prosecutor model has generated inefficiencies rather than strengthening Ghana’s national anti-corruption framework. The memorandum also cites the high operational costs of the OSP, noting that its budgetary allocations have yielded limited tangible outcomes. Fragmentation in prosecutorial policy and challenges in sustaining long-term institutional capacity under parallel administrative systems are further highlighted.

The Bill proposes consolidating anti-corruption prosecutions under a strengthened Attorney-General’s Office, which would operate a specialised anti-corruption division. This, the sponsors argue, would eliminate the need for a separate statutory body, enhance efficiency, improve accountability, and streamline coordination across the justice sector. Expected benefits include reduced administrative overheads, better budgetary control under a single vote head, improved deployment of skilled prosecutors and investigators, and greater value for public funds. Transitional costs of integrating the OSP into the Attorney-General’s Office are expected to be absorbed within existing budget allocations.

Clauses 1 to 4 of the Bill outline the repeal and transitional arrangements, with Clause 1 formally repealing Act 959 while safeguarding existing regulations, instruments, and lawful actions previously undertaken by the OSP.

The introduction of the Bill is anticipated to spark intense national debate over the future of Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture. Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has rejected calls to scrap the OSP, describing them as premature and urging stakeholders to allow the office sufficient time to deliver on its mandate.