Majority Leader and Chief Whip introduce private members’ bill to scrap OSP

Parliament has received a new private members’ bill seeking to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The proposed law, titled the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Repeal) Bill, 2025, was laid by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The draft Bill explains that Act 959, which established the OSP in 2017, will be fully repealed, with all regulations, guidelines and administrative instructions of the office reassigned to the Attorney-General.

It further notes that all OSP assets, liabilities and funds will be taken over by the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

Staff of the OSP will also be absorbed under terms “not less favourable” than they currently enjoy.

According to the draft, ongoing investigations and prosecutions initiated by the OSP will continue under the authority of the Attorney-General.

“An investigation, inquiry, prosecution, civil proceeding or any other matter commenced by or under the authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor… shall continue or discontinue as if commenced by or under the authority of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice,” the Bill states in part.

It further clarifies that a court handling any such ongoing matter shall “make such orders as may be necessary to give effect to the substitution of the Attorney-General for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.”

The Bill also provides for the transfer of all records, case files, and classified information to the Attorney-General, who will be required to maintain the same level of confidentiality and privilege previously applicable at the OSP.

It further note that where the law does not expressly provide direction on how to dispose of certain matters, the Attorney-General will be empowered to issue directives to ensure a smooth transition.

If passed, references to the OSP in existing laws will automatically be interpreted as references to the Attorney-General.

Meanwhile, speaking during a meeting with the National Peace Council on Wednesday, December 10, President John Dramani Mahama said the office should be allowed enough time to prove itself.

“I think it is premature to call for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. We should give them a little time, and I urge the office to speed up its work,” Mahama said.