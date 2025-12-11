Former Bogoso-Prestea Mine workers picket Lands Ministry, demand entitlements

Former workers of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine in Tarkwa in the Western Region, on Wednesday staged a protest at the premises of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra to demand the full payment of outstanding entitlements owed them.

The aggrieved miners said several appeals to the government and relevant agencies, including Heath Goldfields, the current managers of the Bogoso-Prestea mine, had yielded no results, forcing them to resort to picketing to press home their demands.

The workers, who carried placards and chanted songs, insisted that the government must intervene immediately to address what they described as years of neglect and unfulfilled promises.

In a petition to Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, the former employees said the delay in settling their entitlements had caused severe financial hardship for their families.

“We have waited for years with no clear answers. Our only option now is to demand what is rightfully ours in the full glare of the public,” the former workers said.

Mr. Gabriel Madobi, Convener, Bogoso-Prestea Mine workers, who read the petition on behalf of the workers, also called for the full restoration of the Bogoso Mine, which they claimed had suffered significant decline under its current managers, Heath Goldfields.

On September 3, 2024, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the then Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, terminated the mining leases of Future Global Resources (FGR) after the company allegedly failed to honour its contractual obligations, including unpaid SSNIT contributions, Provident Fund arrears, delayed salaries, and other legal entitlements.

Workers at the time welcomed the decision, believing it would pave the way for a more responsible and financially capable operator.

On November 12, 2024, the lease was reassigned to Heath Goldfields Limited, which was presented as technically and financially competent to turn around the fortunes of the mine.

However, Mr. Madibo claimed that the situation at the mine had worsened rather than improved under Heath Goldfields, alleging that the company had failed to deliver on the assurances that accompanied its takeover, leaving both the mine's operations and the welfare of workers in a deteriorating state.

He said despite government assurances that the new managers possessed the technical and financial capacity to revitalize the mine, production levels had plummeted while critical infrastructure continued to deteriorate.

Mr. Madobi also noted that many of the challenges that plagued the mine under Future Global Resources had persisted, with no clear roadmap from Heath Goldfields on restoring the mine to full operational status, urging the Minister to intervene to restore the glory of the mine.

“As the legal custodian of Ghana's mineral resources and a champion of workers' right, we respectfully request that you ensure efficient and proper restoration of Bogoso-Prestea Mine by a capable investor,” he urged.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Support Services at the Minerals Commission, who received the petition on behalf of the Minister, assured the former workers that their demands would be given urgent attention.

“As you said, the Minister knows everything about what is happening at Bogoso under Heath Goldfields. And like you rightfully said, he has been there before when the issue came up, and he made some promises to you.

“I can assure you that once we have received this petition, we’ll table it to the Minister. And the Minister, who we know is an action man, will take all the necessary action,” he assured.

Mr. Anyimah also assured the workers that government remained committed to securing their livelihoods.

“The government is well committed that you will not lose your jobs — you'll get your jobs back. We'll revive the Bogoso gold mines and you will get your jobs back. So I want to assure you that the Minister will receive it and will act swiftly on it.”

GNA