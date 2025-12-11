Bank of Ghana solicits public input on non-interest banking regulations 

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has called on the banking industry and the public to give contributions to guidelines for the regulation and supervision of non-interest banking (NIB) in the country.

The guidelines, issued in line with the Central Bank's procedures for issuance of directives, 2020, is to govern the regulation and supervision of NIB in Ghana and meet the growing interest from individuals, banks, and financial institutions for the introduction of products and services.

The exposure draft is available on the BOG's website for a period of not less than 14 days and comments were expected on or before close of day 24th December 2025.

The draft would contribute strategically to the growth of the real sector of the economy, deepen financial inclusion, promote the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and create new banking and finance jobs, BoG explained.

“These align with the Bank's objective of price stability, financial stability and economic development,” the Central Bank stated.

Among others, the guideline provides that the Bank shall determine and specify, through official notice, the requisite minimum paid-up capital and application fees for all Non-Interest Financial Institutions.

In the case of foreign ownership of a Non-Interest Banking Institution (NIBI), not less than 60 per cent of the required capitalisation or contribution shall be brought into Ghana in convertible currency, which is to be invested in non-interest compliant instruments.

“Where a final approval is granted, the applicant will be required to pay the initial licensing fee before the licence is issued,” the Central Bank stated, adding that a licensed institution is required to pay an annual licensing fee on or before 31st January of each year.

With respect to eligibility, it is provided that a person who seeks to carry on a NIB business shall be a body corporate formed under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), pursuant to Act 774, Act 930 and Act 1032, and shall only operate only with a license by the Bank.

An application for a NIB licence shall be made in writing to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, indicting the application shall indicate the type of NIB licence being applied for (full-fledged or window).

Financial technology (fintech) companies that develop, market, or distribute any product that exhibits the characteristics of a non-interest financial product are to enter into a prior written agreement with a licensed NIBI approved by the Bank.

“Under such an agreement, the NIBI must assume responsibility for product structuring, governance, and underlying financial obligations, while the fintech company may serve as a technology and distribution channel,” the Central Bank indicated.

Meanwhile, NIBIs are expected to ensure that their products are devoid of interest, uncertainty, gambling/betting, derivative instruments that do not adhere to NIBF principles and financing of and investment in activities that are prohibited under NIBF principles.

GNA