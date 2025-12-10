Dear critical reader, the question that people of good conscience worldwide ought to ponder over is: shouldn't fair-minded humanity stand with Ukraine and its brave people? It's ironic and outrageous that an authoritarian President, who is thrashing the US Constitution and undermining American democracy in unprecedented fashion even as we speak, is seeking to cut the ground from underneath the leadership of Ukraine.

Yet Ukraine is an innocent victim forced to fight off a mass-murdering aggressor that invaded it - not the other way round. This is evident in the President's statement that the Ukraine leader has "overstayed his tenure", to paraphrase him. Which country anywhere on the surface of the planet Earth, under martial law, has ever held free and fair elections in such hellish circumstances? It's clear that Ukraine needs to focus on defending itself, not worrying about elections.

Ukraine and its European allies need to take a leaf from the Israeli Defence Forces' (IDF) no-holds-barred, cut-off-the-snake's-head strategy playbook for routing and defeating foes threatening Israel's existence. That is the only strategic objective that, if achieved, will finally free ordinary Russians from the kleptocratic tyrant who brooks no opposition whatsoever, and rules with an iron hand, using fear and brute force to govern a country with a long and proud history.

Russia has made many contributions to human progress and could be a global force for good if ruled by a more reasonable leader. Freeing ordinary Ukrainians from the horrific impacts of this ruinous war of aggression launched by Russia, without any justifiable provocation, is paramount. Enough is enough.

We must stand with Ukraine and its brave people. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the future of humanity to take a stand against tyranny and aggression. The world must unite in support of Ukraine and its people, who are fighting for their freedom, sovereignty, and very existence. We must demand that Russia withdraw its forces, cease its aggression, and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity. The international community must hold Russia accountable for its actions and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Let us stand together, in solidarity with Ukraine, and demand a better future for all. A future where nations are free to determine their own destiny, where human rights are respected, and where aggression is not tolerated. We can make a difference, but we must act now in this particular instance!

#StandWithUkraine #FreeAndFairElections #StopRussianAggression #IDFStrategy #DemocracyMatters #StopKleptocracy