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Parliament Is Not a Playground: A Call for Responsibility in Ghana’s Democracy

Feature Article Parliament Is Not a Playground: A Call for Responsibility in Ghana’s Democracy
WED, 10 DEC 2025

When the micro minority under Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Frank Annoh-Dompreh behaves like day nursery kids, the dignity of Parliament suffers. Ghana deserves discipline, not disorder. Responsibility must replace childishness. Parliament is not a playground—it is the nation’s conscience.

Punchy Slogans Woven Into the Narrative

  • “Parliament is not a playground—our leaders must rise above nursery antics.”
  • “Ghana deserves discipline, not disorder. Responsibility must replace childishness.”
  • “Leadership must mean maturity, not theatrics.”

These slogans are not mere words; they are the heartbeat of civic frustration. They echo the cry of ordinary Ghanaians who expect seriousness from those entrusted with their future.

Proverbs and Wisdom
As the Ghanaian proverb reminds us: “The drum is not beaten for nothing; it is beaten for people to dance.” When Parliament beats the drum of irresponsibility, the people are forced to dance to chaos. Another proverb says: “A child who washes his hands eats with elders.” If our leaders wish to be respected as elders of the nation, they must wash their hands of childish behavior.

International Comparisons
Across the world, parliaments are judged not by the noise they make but by the discipline they show. In the British House of Commons, debates may be fiery, but decorum is enforced by tradition and the Speaker’s authority. In South Africa, the Parliament has faced criticism for rowdy conduct, yet reforms were introduced to restore dignity. Ghana must learn from these examples: democracy thrives on debate, but collapses under disorder.

Respect for Ghanaians
Ghanaians are not spectators in a circus. They are citizens who deserve respect. Every act of irresponsibility in Parliament insults the farmer in Torkpo, the trader in Makola, the teacher in Tamale, and the nurse in Cape Coast. Leadership is service, not showmanship.

As Nelson Mandela once said: “Lead from the back—and let others believe they are in front.” True leadership is humble, disciplined, and focused on the people, not on theatrics.

Recommendations and Suggestions
1. Enforce Parliamentary Discipline: Strengthen rules of procedure to curb disorderly conduct.

2. Civic Education for MPs: Remind legislators that they are role models whose behavior shapes public trust.

3. Public Accountability Forums: Create quarterly sessions where MPs explain their conduct and decisions directly to citizens.

4. Cross-Party Collaboration: Encourage maturity by fostering bipartisan committees that prioritize national interest over partisan games.

5. Cultural Reminders: Integrate Ghanaian proverbs and wisdom traditions into parliamentary orientation, reminding MPs that leadership is rooted in respect.

Call to Action
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) must stop the childish behavior. Ghana’s democracy is too precious to be reduced to nursery antics. Parliament must rise to its calling: to legislate with dignity, to debate with maturity, and to serve with humility.

“When the micro minority behaves like day nursery kids, the dignity of Parliament suffers. Ghana deserves discipline, not disorder. Responsibility must replace childishness.”

Let this be the rallying cry for all who believe in Ghana’s future.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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