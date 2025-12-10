Are Ghanaians aware that Akufo-Addo's alleged "men of God" are equally to blame for the failure of the former president and the NPP's disintegration? This article will address the so-called "men of God" who were criminally accountable for the NPP's collapse. I decided to refer to Akufo-Addo’s religious crooks as "the lost men of God" after considering their mischievous roles leading to the fall of the economy and the nation’s infrastructure.

The word "lost" in the New Testament mostly refers to a condition of estrangement, spiritual blindness, and moral deviation rather than an eternal state of damnation. Considering the belief that money is the root of all evil, it was not surprising that pastors' greed diverted their attention from the pulpit to commit grave financial crimes, which ultimately caused Ghana's economy and infrastructure to crumble.

In Ghana, there are countless pastors and prophets. They are quick to engage in religious fraudulent schemes, criticize, and predict deaths, but they are unable to avert catastrophes in the same way that Yahweh's real prophets did. Among them are Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, members of the Christian Council, Aglow International, and one Rev. Ntim Fordjour. All of them broke their relationship with God and watched Akufo-Addo bring down the nation.

The fact that these men of God are politically affiliated with the NPP played a significant role in convincing the general public that the NDC or John Mahama is not a worthy leader for Ghanaians to depend on or trust. Behind the pulpits and at seminars, these so-called men of God are the only people who could see hidden dooms, but they have no foresight to acknowledge the fact that the NPP would be the worst government in the nation.

The Christian Council, Aglow International, and former Presbyterian Church moderator Rev. Emmanuel Martey were among those who consistently denounced the NDC government during John Mahama's administration before his defeat in the 2016 election. However, these people's opinions were never heard throughout Akufo-Addo's harshest eight years in office, which included the murder of Ghanaians and the country's collapse.

Akufo-Addo has taken steps to prevent accountability and legal action since he is aware of his addiction to corruption. Initially, he financed state and local media organizations and appointed the highest number of judges to the Supreme Court. More significantly, he bribed many religious heads to remain silent and overlook his immoralities. Therefore, these so-called men of God did more harm to the nation than good.

Related post: On April 14, 2025, I wrote, “Kusi Boateng and Ntim Fordjour: Two Dangerous 'Men of God' in Ghanaian Politics.” Victor Kusi Boateng and Ntim Fordjour

Ghana lost more than $58 million as a result of the so-called man of God, Victor Kusi Boateng, who has two national identification cards that allow him to pose as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, participating in the former president's national cathedral commitment. At the expense of the suffering Ghanaians, the man of God's corporations was evading taxes, while on Sundays, this man stands in the pulpit and preaches to his audience.

A preacher would no longer value the truth once he joined a political party, since, as many say, politics is a dirty game. Kusi Boateng attempted to rig the 2024 presidential election through many fraudulent schemes, but he was unsuccessful. Following the NPP's defeat, Ntim Fordjour has now taken over Kusi Boateng's filthy activities. The pastors, who were meant to steer the NPP in the correct direction, instead became engrossed in Akufo-Addo's immoralities to ruin the nation.

Since the NDC government came to office in 2025 and has accomplished significantly more in a comparatively short period of time than the NPP did in eight years, the NPP had nothing to use against the ruling government. At that point, Ntim Fordjour began making up accusations. He accused Mahama, for instance, of being involved with a suspicious airplane that allegedly brought cocaine to the Kotoka International Airport.

However, he was unable to provide evidence related to his accusation. After that, Ntim Fordjour often comes to accuse the current government. There is always hostility in politics; therefore, nobody is saying that the opposition or the NPP shouldn’t criticize, but the NPP's accusations are never supported by facts. Despite their belief that this tactic will help them regain power, the majority of the people are no longer interested in this "Agyapadie" political party.

Apart from the NPP politicians who engaged in widespread corruption and property looting to cripple the nation, Akufo-Addo's so-called men of God together did more harm than good by defaming God and abusing the trust to bring down both the nation and their own political party.