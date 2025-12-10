Christmas: We’ll enforce road safety laws strictly - MTTD

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has cautioned motorists to adhere to road safety regulations during the Christmas festivities.

According to MTTD officers in the Ashanti Region, the department will strictly enforce road safety laws, with no leniency for offenders.

Manhyia Divisional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Mary Afenyi, emphasized the department's commitment to enforcing the law during an interview with Kwaku Owusu Boateng on OTEC FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday.

"As you rightfully said, elsewhere police are allowed to work, enforce the laws, however, police in Ghana are sometimes forced by higher authorities to push aside the laws and free offenders," she said.

"For us at the MTTD, we are there to enforce the law, so what we are saying is that, we will not tolerate any forms of begging from the offenders," Superintendent Afenyi added.

She acknowledged that enforcing the law may earn the police criticism from the public, but stressed that it won't deter them from doing their job.

"The public will tag you as a wicked person once you try to enforce the law to the letter, but that will not stop us from working," she said.

Superintendent Afenyi urged the public to understand and comply with road safety laws to avoid trouble with the police.