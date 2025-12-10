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Human errors behind most accidents, not witches or Satan - MTTD

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Human errors behind most accidents, not witches or Satan - MTTD
WED, 10 DEC 2025 3

The Unit Commander for Airport MTTD, DSP Frederick Oko, has emphasised that most accidents are caused by human errors.

According to him, accidents during Christmas festivities are not caused by witches or Satan, as claimed by many, adding that most of these cases are caused by human negligence.

Speaking to Kwaku Owusu Boateng on the Kumasi-based OTEC FM's morning Show 'Nyansapo' on Wednesday, DSP Oko said accidents during Christmas could be reduced if motorists were to be a bit careful on roads.

"These surges in accidents are not caused by Satan; most of them are human errors, other factors, including mechanical faults, may cause problems, but most of the accidents are human errors," he said.

"So what we are saying is that, if motorists are to check their errors, Ghana as a country could reduce accident numbers," DSP Oko added.

He called on drivers to avoid overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, overloading, and other errors that may lead to fatal accidents.

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Comments

Kojo Kankam | 12/10/2025 2:04:01 PM

Overspeeding, wrongful overtaking , overloading are the main causes of accidents on our roads.

Comments3
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