What the Science Does Say Based on Current Evidence

No link between bras and breast cancer

Large, peer reviewed research has found no association between wearing a bra (whether underwire or not), how long you wear it daily, bra cup size, or age when you first started wearing a bra and risk for breast cancer.

The hypothesis that bras restrict lymphatic drainage causing toxin buildup and cancer has no empirical support. Experts consider this hypothesis biologically implausible.

Bras (or lack thereof) do not reliably prevent or cause sagging (breast ptosis)

A 15‑year observational study by Jean Denis Rouillon reported that among women aged 18–35, those who went braless had what the study claimed was a small “nip‑lift” (i.e. less sagging) compared to regular bra users.

However and this is crucial that study was never published in a peer reviewed journal, and many experts consider its sample ( 330 young women) too limited to draw general conclusions.

More broadly: most scientific literature says that breast sagging (ptosis) is primarily driven by factors outside bra use such as aging, genetics (skin/ligament elasticity), number of pregnancies, major fluctuations in weight, smoking, and gravity.

Because breasts are composed largely of fat and glandular tissue (not muscle), regular “exercise” or “support” can’t reliably prevent sagging.

Potential for discomfort, irritation or posture issues especially if the bra is ill fitting

A poorly fitting bra for example too tight, wrong band size, or underwire that presses incorrectly can lead to neck, shoulder, or back pain, especially for women with larger breasts.

Tight or synthetic bras may also create a damp, warm environment under the breasts which can lead to skin irritation, fungal or yeast overgrowth, rashes, or chafing problems that may be avoided by going braless or wearing more breathable garments.

For strenuous activities (e.g. running, high impact exercise), lack of support may increase motion and discomfort; in such cases a properly fitted supportive bra or sports bra may still be advisable.

What the Science Does Not Support Myths, Misconceptions, or Inconclusive Claims

Common Claim Scientific Reality / What We Know

“Bras cause breast cancer” No evidence supports this. Multiple studies (e.g., a major 2014 population-based study) found no link between any aspect of bra use and breast cancer risk.

“Not wearing a bra causes sagging” There is no consistent evidence for this. Most breast sagging is linked to age, skin and ligament elasticity, weight changes, pregnancy, gravity not bra use.

“Wearing a bra prevents sagging long-term” False bras only affect breast shape while worn. They do not permanently “support” tissues or ligaments over time.

“Bras block lymphatic drainage, causing toxins to build up” This claim is not supported by anatomical or physiological studies. The lymphatic system doesn’t functionally “drain into under wires,” and restricting a little by an elastic garment is unlikely to meaningfully impair toxin removal.

What About Studies Suggesting Benefits of Bralessness (or Dangers of Bras)? A Critical Look

The 15-year study by Jean Denis Rouillon (often cited in media) suggested benefits of going braless (less sagging, firmer breasts).

However, this study was never peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal. As a result:

Its findings may not be reliable or generalizable.

Key variables (like genetics, weight changes, pregnancy, and lifestyle) may not have been controlled meaning differences observed could be due to many factors other than bra use.

Many modern reviews and experts therefore treat the results as preliminary at best not a scientific basis for broad recommendations.

Practical Takeaways What You Can Use Now

Wearing or not wearing a bra is mostly a matter of comfort and personal preference as far as cancer risk or long-term sagging are concerned, science does not mandate bra use.

If you wear a bra, make sure it’s properly fitted. Poor fit (too tight, wrong band, underwire pressing) is more likely to cause discomfort, skin or posture issues than any “risk” of disease.

For exercise or high-impact movement a well fitting sports bra (or other supportive garment) may still be useful to reduce bounce and discomfort.

For everyday wear or relaxed settings, going braless especially with breathable clothes may improve skin comfort, airflow, and reduce irritation, especially in warm climates.

Recognize limitations: many claims (for or against bras) are based on limited or flawed research; the real determinants of breast health and shape are genetics, age, skin elasticity, weight changes, pregnancies, lifestyle, etc.

Key Studies and Expert Opinions Summed Up

The 2014 case-control study published in Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center / American Association for Cancer Research found no link between bra-wearing and breast cancer across 1,500 women.

Expert reviews conclude the “bra = prevention of sagging” theory is unsupported; instead, sagging is largely determined by aging, skin/ligament elasticity, weight fluctuations, pregnancies, gravity.

Risks associated with bras seem tied to poor fit or overly tight designs e.g. discomfort, skin irritation, potential posture issues not to serious long-term health threats.

Conclusion What We Can Conclude (for Now)

Based on scientific evidence currently available, there is no medical necessity to wear a bra to prevent breast cancer, to stop sagging, or to maintain long-term breast health. The primary function of bras remains comfort, support, and personal/cultural preference.

That said, if you wear a bra especially for long hours or daily ensure it fits well, or you may avoid common issues like skin irritation, muscle strain, or posture problems. If you prefer going braless, it is not inherently harmful, and may even be more comfortable or hygienic especially in warm climates (like where you are).

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.