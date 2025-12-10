Parliament approves 2026 budget allocation reports amid fierce Kpandai seat dispute

Parliament has approved the 2026 budget allocation reports despite intense protests and chaotic scenes sparked by the ongoing controversy over the Kpandai parliamentary seat.

The Majority carried the approval through while Minority MPs abandoned their seats and massed at the front of the chamber, chanting and disrupting proceedings.

The confrontation escalated into a brief scuffle that forced parliamentary marshals to intervene.

The Minority insisted the Speaker acted improperly by informing the Electoral Commission of a vacant Kpandai seat while legal processes are still active at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, described the development as a serious breach of parliamentary practice. He said the approval of the reports lacked legitimacy from the Minority’s perspective.

“The manner in which the reports were approved was shameful. There was no government business conducted as far as the Minority is concerned,” he said.

Despite the disorder, the House managed to complete the approval of the allocation report, a critical step in the budget cycle, before adjourning.

The session closed under heated exchanges and unresolved tension, leaving uncertainty over how Parliament will handle the next stages of the budget process if the impasse over the Kpandai seat persists.

Iddrisu said the Minority will review its strategy when Parliament reconvenes.