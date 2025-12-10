Assafuah says minority will sustain resistance until Kpandai letter is withdrawn

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah says the Minority Caucus is prepared to maintain firm resistance until Parliament retracts the letter sent to the Electoral Commission declaring the Kpandai seat vacant.

Speaking on the Channel One Newsroom, Assafuah questioned what he called an abrupt and troubling reversal by the Speaker of Parliament.

He argued that the instruction directing the Clerk to notify the Electoral Commission contradicts the Speaker’s own earlier ruling, raising serious concerns about consistency and respect for constitutional processes.

“There is going to be consistent resistance for at least a week, and we will do so within the confines of the law. We believe in constitutional supremacy. We believe Ghana is a democratic state,” he said. “It beats our imagination for the Speaker to direct the Clerk to write to the EC in a manner that goes against his earlier ruling. We are sending a signal that the Minority will sustain its resistance for one or two weeks to make our concerns clear, and we will not cooperate with government business.”

Assafuah’s remarks follow the heightened confrontation in Parliament on Tuesday December 9 when Minority MPs disrupted proceedings in protest against the notification to the EC.

Earlier in the sitting, the Minority had demanded an adjournment after hours of debate on the Kpandai matter. Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh insisted no government business would continue until the issue was resolved.

But after a voice vote the Speaker ruled that proceedings should go on. The Minority responded with continuous chants aimed at obstructing business.

Clad in black, Minority MPs later advanced toward the front of the chamber, prompting a reaction from some Majority members and bringing both sides face to face in the middle of the House.

Despite the uproar, the Speaker pressed on with the order of business as marshals struggled to restore calm. Government business proceeded even as the chamber remained engulfed in noise and tension.