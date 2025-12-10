Kpandai rerun controversy: Minority's conduct democratic — Richard Ahiagbah

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party Richard Ahiagbah says the conduct of Minority MPs during the dispute over the Kpandai parliamentary seat is a legitimate expression of democracy.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Minority staged a day-long protest in Parliament to oppose the declaration that the Kpandai seat was vacant.

Their resistance disrupted proceedings, forced two suspensions of the House, and blocked Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga from carrying out his duties until late in the evening.

The Minority continued their protest even after Speaker Alban Bagbin deferred his ruling and moved on with government business.

Speaking on the Channel One Newsroom, Ahiagbah said the actions of the Minority should not be viewed as disorderly but as an essential part of democratic engagement. He argued that their stance was a response to what they believed was an attempt to undermine the electoral foundation of the country.

According to him, this type of resistance is part of the democratic process.

“The conduct of the Minority is democratic. That is the look and feel of democracy. To describe it otherwise would be to characterise something other than democracy. What they are doing there is democracy, and people in a democracy ought to do that when they feel that people are using other means to end the fundamental basis of democracy, which is election,” he said.