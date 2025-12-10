Majority charges as opposition turns chamber into protest ground 

Parliament descended into turmoil on Tuesday when Minority MPs stormed the well of the House to protest the Speaker’s decision to treat the Kpandai constituency seat as vacant.

Their action triggered a near confrontation that briefly halted proceedings, yet the Majority still succeeded in pushing through approval of the 2026 budget allocation reports.

Clad in black to symbolise what they described as the death of parliamentary democracy, opposition MPs abandoned their seats and surged toward the centre of the chamber.

They chanted, waved placards and drowned out attempts by the Speaker to restore order. The Majority moved forward in response, turning the chamber into a tense scene of shouting lawmakers until parliamentary marshals stepped in to keep both sides apart.

Speaker Alban Bagbin had earlier deferred his formal ruling on the vacancy controversy and directed that the days business continue after a voice vote. The Minority rejected that position and escalated their protest, making it almost impossible for the presiding officer to be heard.

Amid the uproar, NDC members positioned themselves at the table to read out the various reports from the winnowing committees covering budget allocations for ministries, departments and agencies. The Majority immediately seconded each report and used its numbers to adopt them by voice vote even as the chamber echoed with opposition chants.

The standoff stems from a letter dated early December in which the Clerk of Parliament informed the Electoral Commission that the Kpandai seat was vacant following a High Court order for a rerun. The Minority insists the matter is still before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court and accuses the Speaker of acting before the legal process has concluded.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga stood firm in the midst of the confrontation. He said the Majority would not be distracted and accused the opposition of using disruption as a tactic to block outcomes they dislike. Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh responded that no government business would advance until the Kpandai matter is resolved, signalling that their resistance would continue.

After the contentious adoption of the reports, the Speaker abruptly adjourned the sitting, leaving the budget approval process unsettled ahead of Wednesdays proceedings.

Speaking to journalists, First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu condemned the events in the chamber and maintained that no legitimate government business took place. He added that the Minority would review its strategy when Parliament returns.