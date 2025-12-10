CID Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Forex Trading Hotspots in Accra

Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service Madam Yaako Donkor says security agencies have intensified a sweeping crackdown on unauthorised foreign exchange trading centres across Accra.

The intelligence-driven operation, carried out with the Bank of Ghana, targeted well known hotspots including Tudu, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Airport and Osu.

According to Madam Donkor, forty one suspects made up of both Ghanaians and foreign nationals were arrested for engaging in illegal forex trading.

Addressing journalists at the CID Headquarters in Accra with officials of the central bank, she urged the public to use only licensed banks and accredited financial institutions for foreign exchange transactions.

She noted that the enforcement exercise was particularly crucial as the festive season draws in thousands of tourists and returning Ghanaians who depend heavily on forex services.

The CID emphasised that relying on illegal forex traders exposes people to fraud and other financial dangers. Ensuring compliance with Ghana’s financial regulations, Madam Donkor explained, will protect visitors and uphold the country’s reputation as a safe destination during the popular December in GH period.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to work with regulatory bodies to sustain the clampdown on illegal forex dealings and safeguard the integrity of the financial system.