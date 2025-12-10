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Afadjato South MP accuses Minority of Orchestrating Parliamentary Chaos

  Wed, 10 Dec 2025
Social News Member of Parliament for Afadjato South Frank Afriyie
WED, 10 DEC 2025
Member of Parliament for Afadjato South Frank Afriyie

Member of Parliament for Afadjato South Frank Afriyie has accused the Minority of intentionally engineering Tuesday’s dramatic disruptions in Parliament, describing their actions as a carefully planned effort to derail the day’s proceedings.

Parliament was forced to suspend sitting after Minority MPs blocked Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga from responding to their demand for the withdrawal of a letter declaring the Kpandai parliamentary seat vacant. The letter, sent by Parliament to the Electoral Commission, followed a High Court ruling ordering a rerun of the Kpandai election.

Clad in black, the Minority chanted patriotic songs, banged on tables and hooted at the Clerk, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, who had earlier attempted to restore order. Their protest intensified as they repeatedly prevented the Majority Leader from addressing the House, prompting Speaker Alban Bagbin to suspend proceedings.

Speaking after the standoff, Afriyie said the events that unfolded did not appear spontaneous but rather part of a calculated attempt to obstruct business in the chamber.

“It clearly looks like it is premeditated, highly planned to disrupt today’s proceedings,” he said.

He defended Parliament’s notification to the Electoral Commission, stating that the House was simply complying with a lawful order directing a rerun of the constituency election.

Afriyie insisted that Parliament must uphold the judiciary’s directives regardless of political disagreements.

“The judiciary has made a proclamation which points to a rerun of the parliamentary election as held in Kpandai. When it happens that way, you must comply with democratic principles,” he said.

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