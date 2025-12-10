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Minority NPP alleges NDC plan to amend the constitution

  Wed, 10 Dec 2025
Headlines Minority NPP alleges NDC plan to amend the constitution
WED, 10 DEC 2025 5

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, has alleged that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has a premeditated plan to ensure an overwhelming majority in Parliament to facilitate constitutional amendments.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah drew comparisons with previous high-profile removals in Ghana's public service, stating, “There is a pre-advertised agenda to get rid of the EC commissioner and her deputies. It is being rolled out, the Constitution, and they will say it is procedure.”

He added, “We are telling you if you still don't believe it, that there is a pre-advertised agenda to ensure that there is an overwhelming majority in this chamber for the purpose of constitutional amendments.”

The controversy stemmed from a December 4 letter from Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Clerk to Parliament, to Madam Jean Mensah, Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, informing her of the vacancy in Kpandai following a Tamale High Court ruling.

Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) have described the letter as “out of place” and “unfortunate,” claiming it violated the rule of law.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed that Minority MPs would stand firm and reminded Speaker Alban Bagbin not to succumb to any pressure to declare the Kpandai seat vacant, noting that the Speaker had already made a ruling on the matter.

“What we can do is to stand on our feet and draw Mr Speaker's attention to the fact that he should not buckle to any pressure being put on him to declare that seat vacant because he has already made that ruling. No amount of pressure should be brought on him to make that declaration,” he said.

GNA

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Comments

Petabyte | 12/10/2025 2:48:11 AM

Are the following events happenstance or a fluke? 1. Is it just a coincidence that JM studied and specialized in societal control within psychology at the Soviet Academy of Sciences? 2. Is it a happenstance that at the NDC lawyers conference in Ho, he accused the SC then as a "Unanimous FC," and added that they also need NDC lawyers on the bench. What do we have on the bench today? 3. Was the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo merely a tr...

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