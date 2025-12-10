'NDC wants overwhelming majority to amend constitution' — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress government of orchestrating a deliberate plan to secure an overwhelming majority in Parliament, aimed at facilitating constitutional amendments.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in Parliament, where Minority MPs blocked Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga from responding to calls for the withdrawal of a letter declaring the Kpandai parliamentary seat vacant. Proceedings were temporarily suspended as Minority MPs, dressed in black, chanted, banged tables, and disrupted the session.

The dispute stems from a December 4 letter from the Clerk of Parliament to Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, notifying her of the Kpandai seat vacancy following a High Court ruling. Minority MPs have described the letter as “out of place” and “unfortunate,” claiming it contravenes the rule of law.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, December 9, Nkrumah drew parallels with previous high-profile removals in Ghana’s public service. He cited the premeditated removal of the Chief Justice prior to the NDC coming to power, which was carried out under the guise of procedure.

Nkrumah argued that a similar strategy is now being applied to the Electoral Commission. “There is a pre-advertised agenda to get rid of the EC commissioner and her deputies. It is being rolled out, and they will claim it is procedure, procedure,” he said.

He warned that the ultimate goal is to ensure an overwhelming parliamentary majority to push through constitutional amendments. Nkrumah emphasised that Minority MPs would remain vigilant and hold the Speaker accountable.

“What we can do is stand on our feet and remind Mr Speaker not to buckle to any pressure to declare the Kpandai seat vacant because he has already made that ruling. No amount of pressure should force him to reverse that decision,” he stated, underscoring the Minority’s determination to resist any attempt to alter the parliamentary balance.