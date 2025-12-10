Farmers’ Day Without Farmers’ Voices: A National Betrayal

This article is structured for publication in newspapers, online portals, and WhatsApp advocacy groups. It blends sharp civic critique with rallying punchlines for grassroots mobilization.

Every December, Ghana celebrates Farmers’ Day with pomp, speeches, and awards. Yet beneath the fanfare lies a troubling truth: the very people whose sweat sustains our nation’s economy — the farmers — are too often excluded from the planning, the promises, and the policies that shape their lives.

Anane Boateng, President of the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association, has sounded the alarm. He insists that Farmers’ Day celebrations in recent years have been organized without consultation with farmers themselves. Worse still, the promises made to them are largely political talk, rarely translated into tangible action. His words should not be swept under the carpet. They demand urgent national reflection.

The Silence of the Media

We in the media must admit our complicity. By focusing on the ceremonial glamour of Farmers’ Day while neglecting the harsh realities of smallholder farmers, we have helped perpetuate their poverty. Our headlines celebrate award winners, but our silence on farmers’ struggles has allowed policymakers to escape accountability. Journalism that ignores the farmer’s voice is journalism that betrays the nation.

The Reality of Smallholder Farmers

Small-scale cocoa farmers form the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural sector, yet they remain trapped in cycles of poverty.

Input costs rise while farm-gate prices stagnate.

Promises of improved welfare, pensions, and fair pricing remain unfulfilled.

Farmers’ children often abandon the land, seeing no dignity or future in farming.

This is not just an economic issue — it is a moral one. A nation that feeds on the toil of its farmers cannot continue to celebrate them with empty words.

Consultation Before Celebration

Farmers’ Day must be reimagined. It should not be a political stage but a platform for accountability. Consultation with farmers’ associations must precede celebration. Policies must be shaped by those who live the realities of farming, not by those who merely speak about it.

In Côte d’Ivoire, farmer cooperatives are increasingly consulted in cocoa policy decisions. Ghana risks falling behind if our farmers remain sidelined. We cannot afford to let Farmers’ Day become a hollow ritual while farmers sink deeper into poverty.

A Call to Action



To policymakers : Stop the pageantry. Start listening. Farmers’ Day must deliver policies, not promises.

: Stop the pageantry. Start listening. Farmers’ Day must deliver policies, not promises. To the media: Break the silence. Investigate, amplify, and demand accountability for farmers.

Break the silence. Investigate, amplify, and demand accountability for farmers. To citizens: Remember that every meal on your table is the product of a farmer’s sweat. Their dignity is our collective responsibility.

Punchlines for Civic Engagement



“Farmers’ Day without farmers’ voices is hypocrisy — demand consultation, not celebration.”

— demand consultation, not celebration.” “Political promises don’t fill cocoa bags. Farmers need action, not applause.”

“Media silence is complicity. Let’s give farmers the hearing they deserve.”

“Smallholder farmers feed Ghana. Why are they still poor?”

Farmers need a hearing urgently. Their voices must shape the policies that affect them. Their dignity must be restored. And their poverty must be confronted, not concealed behind ceremonial speeches. If Ghana is to honor its farmers, then Farmers’ Day must become more than a festival — it must become a covenant of justice.

Let’s honor our farmers with a bold, poetic “odd” — a tribute that blends reverence, grit, and civic fire. Here’s one crafted with the cadence of a rallying cry and the depth of ancestral wisdom:

An Odd for the Forgotten Pillars

In Honor of Ghana’s Farmers

They rise before the rooster,

Not for applause, but for duty.

Their hands, cracked with soil and sun,

Hold the weight of nations — silently.

They do not wear medals.

They wear machete scars and dignity.

Their harvest feeds the hypocrites

Who forget their names on Farmers’ Day.

No microphone. No seat at the table.

Yet they are the table.

The yam. The cassava. The cocoa.

The sweat behind every export statistic.

We honor them not with speeches,

But with truth.

Not with parades,

But with policy and respect.

Let the odd be loud.

Let the odd be just.

Let the odd shame the silence

That betrays the hand that feeds.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]