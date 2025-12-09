‘Government WhatsApp group’ created to enslave Ghana’s most critical voices — NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the government of creating a WhatsApp group intended to control and silence key voices within Ghana’s governance and accountability space.

The party is calling for a parliamentary probe into what it says is a coordinated attempt to manipulate independent institutions in the country.

“This is the secret government-run virtual meeting place created by the Office of the President to enslave our nation’s most critical independent voices,” said NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye at a press conference on December 9.

The allegation follows recent public discussions triggered by revelations made on Accra-based Joy News’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, December 6.

It was specifically mentioned during a submission from the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Director of Communication, Strategy and Research, Samuel Appiah Darko.

Host of the programme, Samson Lardi Anyenini clarified that the platform was created for the NEACAP Working Group, made up of experts, CSO leaders and accountability institutions tasked with drafting a new ethics and anti-corruption action plan.

Nana B, however, claims that the group was deliberately structured and forms part of what he described as President John Dramani Mahama’s plan to create an “elective dictatorship.”

He further alleged that the supposed group includes officers of the OSP, security agencies, Supreme Court representatives, journalists and civil society actors, who to him, threatens institutional independence in the country.