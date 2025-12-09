A great idea that can raise the health and happiness of billions of people is indeed a huge blessing, but human beings do reject or sometimes slowly accept many huge blessings of the Lord. When I claim it is feasible, it means many can realize it within a week of construction, but will they be grateful and will we try to make it available and affordable even to the poor through factories, which may also start within weeks of real acceptance. When I claim futuristic, it means no one or at least not even the top five percent of the world are having it or enjoying it like I am imagining it . HydroSunAroma is clearly something I coined to be the new 'bathroom' for health and happiness, a special space with special things to qualify for the term. Hydro or water therapy is real and underutilized through the shower-rooms; sun therapy is real, but which types of sunbathing include water and aroma for over thirty minutes? Well, aroma therapy is also real, but how well did/do we incorporate it specifically for the bathroom, including from design?

Pitching a great new idea is nice, but it often requires imagination, so those with mainly physical eyes tend to struggle to understand or may dismiss my type as insane. However, our generation happens to have other huge blessings that can easily facilitate understanding where the Lord wills. Imagine a short movie or advertisement for social media with a pretty girl and Jarga Kebba Gigo or xyz star: Do you want shower rooms, bathrooms, or how many HydroSunAromas health rooms for your new home? You can imagine Beyonce, Shakira, or xyz star asking: 'what the heck is HydroSunAroma'? Which construction company or companies in the Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, or xyz will hire me or xyz to deserve more contracts and blessings? We prefer video over words, so roll the beautiful space of mainly glass, including glass roof and retractable awnings or xyz. Then you explain, which I will later do, but how do we wow a celebrity versus wow the ordinary public and give the blessing to even the poor villages of Africa and beyond? I hate the tempt but not serve girls or devils, so where is the Lord of great ideas and achievements, plus the distance of ideas to achievements, requires how much patience and/or effort? Well, at least I have the great idea, the great foundation. I am actually having a sun therapy while writing this marvelous article , but imagine if I was in a HydroSunAroma with or without a beautiful partner? Indeed, I am blessed above many millionaires and billionaires, or why some of them are committing suicide , stressed out, and may still try to ungratefully steal my ideas and ignore the poor? Well, let us move to the benefits or briefly describe a swift culturizing of the idea.

Culturizing The Idea: I have already hinted for those about to build the possibility of having multiple HydroSunAromas, but those with already built homes can still add it within weeks, depending on financial powers. I do not hate the rich, but I want the rich and governments to extend these blessings to the poor villages, because the actual blessing or natural products still rest with the Lord of water, sun, and aroma through plants and demand gratitude to even the poor. Almost every village now has a pharmacy, so how soon can every village have at least one HydroSunAroma to benefit from like or more than the pharmacies? What fees can balance help and still pressure every villager to try owning HydroSunAroma more than cattles or marrying more wives? Even the doubters may agree, it will reduce the burden from the curative pharmacies to the clinics and hospitals. HydroSunAroma is preventive, early curative, and complimentarily curative.

Some Imaginable and Verifiable Benefits of HydroSunAroma must be done separately while explaining, but imagine the actions in a cumulative approach. I truly believe in human evolution, at least in knowledge, but we sadly go through devolution at times. The reason I used the word, 'Shower room' is because the Gambia or Africa+ are not building bathrooms and some of them are wrongly calling bathtubs 'outdated' in fashion? As far as I am concerned, that is a sign of devolution, but luckily we can repent by what percentages? Besides the homes, a verifiable historical fact can be done by journalists+ to confirm where this article found the Gambia versus the direction it recommends? Basse is a relatively big town in the Gambia with many motels/guesthouses, but not one of them has bathtubs and this is not limited to the mentioned town. This cannot be blamed on poverty, but rather lack of knowledge of what bathtubs offer in health through hydro therapy versus shower. They claim bathrooms but offer only shower rooms... These motels/guesthouses have air conditioners and many other questionable things for their guests. As for the homes, they also tend to over rely on very questionable builders who focus on beauty over functionality, and lack basic to futuristic blessings until confirmed by the 'white or western masters' until when? In or before 2026, how many hotels and motels will quickly build HydroSunAromas? After flying in those crowded aircrafts or driving to travel, a HydroSunAroma will greatly help before you enter your room or at least before going to bed. As for the genuinely poor, you can at least reserve enough space or why do guilty parents build tiny shower rooms and still dare call it a bathroom, when even a bathtub cannot fit there or was planned through plumbing if you get rich ? Natural bathing through the rivers started in Africa, but even if bathtubs and Jacuzzis started in Africa or xyz, why should we run from them or accept higher than them by when?

Hydro Therapy: I will not waste much time discussing each major blessing through hydro, because I think many of you can research to know more on certain things, but I will hint where I deem fit. Highlighting the Preventive aspects of HydroSunAroma can be long and debatable, so I rather lean on early curative aspects of HydroSunAroma. We can skip culture, but why does religion or Islam recommend ablution? Again, I will avoid long debates, except I think a thirty minutes to two hours of deep bathing may offer a lot more than five daily ablutions, but without dismissing or abandoning ablution.

Recently, I went to the physiotherapy unit in Kanifing, the Gambia, for an arthritis that is hampering my hip mobility. Among their recommendations was Hydro therapy of soaking my feet in hot and regular water. If you truly believe about thirty minutes of feet soaking will travel to the hip and brain, then how much more will even a bathtub do? Why they did not ask if I have a bathtub or do they understand how much more can even a bathtub do? Well, I cannot blame them if they never mentioned HydroSunAroma, may be my God reserved that for me to the world, but who may have it before me versus benefit the most are different.

Be it bacteria, virus, or fungus+, I am optimistic that having HydroSunAroma will greatly benefit. So let every home rush to build at least one HydroSunAroma before marrying more wives or buying expensive gadgets and ruinous ceremonies.

Sun Therapy: The Sun is called a 'great lamp' by the Angels of the Quhr-aahn, but science is increasingly accepting or discovering the endless benefits of the marvelous sun that many ignorantly complain about. So it may be controversial to preach it as therapy, because the ignorant may argue 'we have enough sun' by walking under the sun. So what can HydroSunAroma offer through the sun that regular sun walking cannot offer? There are visible and invisible devils that hate sunlight, or who will deny African mosquitos largely fear the Sunlight? No! I mean there are viruses, bacteria, or fungus+ that fear light. Let us use fungus as an example. It is generally agreed that fungus loves dark places, thus toenail fungus due to shoes and genital fungus due to rare nakedness contribute to fungus problems. There is another face or whole body fungus, locally called 'hahm' in the Gambia, but looks odd and certainly not part of what any sane person prefers. At least 25% of Gambians+ do suffer from this face or whole body fungus, especially teenagers, and for months or years. I think we can cure such within days with HydroSunAroma. If we build enough HydroSunAroma, by laying down naked in a special environment for hours, the 'devils' that fear the sun will cry 'wrong environment'; then you bombard them with water and plant chemicals like neem tree leaves for hours, they cry or die more; then you inhale anti-fungul or xyz herbs and heal lot quicker by the blessings of Lord of Jarga+. A few years ago, my little niece had chicken pox, and asked me how long before she got healed. The internet said weeks on average, but luckily I used neem+ ingestion and she was luckily healed in less than a week. If ingestion worked fast, imagine how much faster will ingestion and bathing with cold or hot neem+is a simple pending research for chicken pox. Excuse my weaving, because I think chicken pox is a virus, while the paragraph leans on fungus. Also considering the dry powder of herbs in HydroSunAroma will be a lot better than the creamy chemicals I see they sell in the Gambia and worldwide, because evolution can be slow, even on over paid so-called professionals.

These fungul+ diseases are sometimes transferable through as little as hand sake, touching in cars+, or sex, so helping others may be helping yourself or your loved ones. When people are not sick or heal quickly, it helps us to return to work+, and help the money worshipping governments and rich folks until when?

Again, I challenge the journalists to visit the pharmacies and count the fungul+ medicines in percentages. Once you enter a Gambian pharmacy, you see a lot of fungal medicine displayed, which is a sign of how much they sell well due to huge problems of wrong heat where sunlight+ can help. We know many women tend to have candida problems, but even those who want to abstain from sex should understand helping those women+ heal quicker is a win for all. Imagine a beautiful woman crying in hospital versus lying down naked in HydroSunAroma for hours to defeat a fungus even before she felt it or was diagnosed with it is a blessing through the doctor or non-doctor Jarga, but from the Doctor of inspiration, Hydro, sun, and Aroma+. Sip your tea to kill it inside, but many women and teenagers fear the taste of neem tree leaves; two hours bathing with neem+ won't kill you or is new, but may kill some devils; even a baby can bath with neem water or which other leaves or herbs and essential oils can raise the heavenly nature or pull a semi-fortunate person from hell? Discovering cures or blessings are good, but avoiding hell and what leads to hell are the true blessings for those willing to repent. If I was guaranteed no more sickness on earth, I would still appreciate a HydroSunAroma for happiness. Ch.76 describes heaven in many ways, including nice aroma, but what is kitchen aroma versus the aroma and environment of HydroSunAroma? So which billionaire, millionaire, or caring builder will help me with one and work with me only if you are ready for mutual uplifting upto village level?

The other amazing aspect of the sun is it is easy to avoid, by simple drapes, curtains, and awesome awnings+. So suppose you are dealing with a devil that fears darkness, you can easily create shade than create even the other less beneficial heat than the sun.

Aroma therapy is another real blessing that Africans+ knew and largely lost . I am not a fan of smoke, but limited barks burning is like an old blessing that is sadly replaced with worse or questionable chemical sprays for smell? Instead, I recommend having real herbs inside the houses, not just within homes. Use knowledge to burn the herbs with a smoke-free level of temperature through things like vaporizers, while vaporising or not... you can also use essential oils and other methods. Luckily, herbs are easy to grow and increasingly available, and may we access the best of them and be highly blessed through them.

Through video advertising, we can show wide varieties of herbs for daily or weekly use to be much better than the countless pills and other pharmaceutical visits we want to eliminate or at least reduce. I rather own a produce farm or visit the produce stores than the pharmacies villages may prioritise than HydroSunAroma?

Cold Therapy: Although I believe the sun offers a lot more health and therapy than the cold, I admit cold and darkness can be a blessing, because some devils also fear cold or darkness. Not totally, but viruses tend to love cold and hate heat; while fungus tend to love heat, hate light, but also hate cold. So the temporal name may skip cold, because a cold environment is much easier to create. The same HydroSunAroma in Africa can use regular cold or even ice to bombard fungus with cold, sunlight, herbs, etc. Those who did sport or had injuries report benefit from both heat and cold therapy. The types of materials or equipment inside the HydroSunAroma can be vastly accommodating and expanding for both health and happiness. We can also shorten the name to a sunaroma bathroom or sunaroma health room, but I think as an introduction, using the full name may help.

Building HydroSunAroma: Most of the HydroSunAroma may first start with the fixed construction work, but make sure you choose the right material and space. You will need a lot of glass to allow enough sun to pass, but we now have one way glasses, where those outside cannot see you. So even a flying drone cannot stop you from a mid-day naked relax in a HydroSunAroma, writing alone, listening to music, sleeping with an awesome partner, etc must include planning, or where are the sunshine girls if they can be better than the Air conditioner loving girls, who may still benefit from HydroSunAroma. Even a weekly ritual with HydroSunAroma will help, so let the busy executives still help and enjoy a weekend differently to work even better come weekdays.

The windows should not only be glass, but sliding for both natural air and other goodies. Pest shields may help, especially if it is on the lower floor. I think HydroSunAroma should preferably be the highest point in any given compound as the shared one, but you can have multiple ones if building a new building. So for our present family compound, I envisioned about four pillars that will be slightly higher than our trees and the two story building for maximum access to sun. Avoid building where a neighbour may build a taller building to reduce the hours of available sunshine. Beside lying down, sitting or jumping around such with the marvelous view of nature can all be very therapeutic. Think of it as the penthouse or pentroom, except I want good parents to help the children and poor under them to access it.

Size: Depending on affordability, the smallest HydroSunAroma health room should be about the size of a car or van. Although I believe bathtubs offer some good, I think the bathtub sizes are mainly for short men and average women. Using tile or hemp plastic and other materials, it is ideal to have a tub as big and long as a twin bed with full body stretch or even upto king size bed for other movements . I already mentioned the roof should be glass ceiling, preferably with retractable solid material for protection and shade seeking where need be.

Water Wastage or Reusing: Without planning, your smart or stupid anti-camera and anti-cannabis builders may discourage you or waste your water. The water usage of HydroSunAroma can be very limited and reused to water plants and many things. So run the pipes nicely and drain towards a hemp or plastic tank/plants, even if you have a factory built version.

Factory Building Them: I think there is a multi-million or multi-billion dollar opportunity for those who may seek it through this door. Hemp plastic for the size of a van, with enough glass, can be delivered for quick assembly to enjoy summer long or year round, depending on where you live. A poor American can enjoy what Donald Trump+ was yet to know or have, and reduce your stress to reduce hard and ruinous visits to the curative doctors. I may be smarter and more kind than your AI executives, but I so far have ungrateful Africans or humans, or will the Chinese help us make it lot cheaper than the African builders? The towns and outskirts may not have much space that offers enough sunshine for the imagined, but how many villages and other compounds have enough lower or upper terrace space that a factory assembled version may work? Remember going higher demands considering stronger air or the torrential rains with winds may smash it away...

Seniors and Sharing New Blessings: Africans tend to brag they respect seniors with words, but we can certainly do much better with actions on new blessings, from products to services. When a Gambian or xyz in diaspora enjoys a spa, gym, etc, we should also try to see how we can help even our seniors into such blessings more than paying for their curative health bills. So if a smart construction company starts advertising for building HydroSunAroma, how many in the diaspora will try to help at least their compound or loan how many neighbours? Although I believe in sharing, there are things I do not want to share, unless you have a maid/worker with cameras thoroughly cleaning it after usage. A smart user will clean before and after using, but how many seniors can clean well? Since it is new, some seniors may not even be accepted into the blessings, but even if twenty five percent of seniors gladly accept and benefit from it, then glory be to God and word of mouth may then raise the efforts of seeking.

If full homes can be factory built, then HydroSunAroma can come in multiple sizes from the factories, including hall like sizes. You can even have your vegan kitchen or dining space, or even tow-able versions. Some can have a bathing tank to jump within or even a tiny pool. How about massage tables, including vibrating ones, designed for both cold and heat therapy? From the sun friendly gym+, to the simplest HydroSunAroma health room is better than a spa where Epstein and Trump+ girls, teenagers, and women enjoyed and left the poor like me? Well, God is helping me now and may he help me a whole lot more. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn