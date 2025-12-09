Inadvisability Of Worrying About The Osun Drama As Every First Lady Must Leave A Footprint

Nigeria’s political system is full of peculiar traditions, some constitutional, many not, and a few that simply survive because the country continues to embrace them as part of its democratic theatre. The office of the First Lady sits squarely in that third category. It has no legal mandate, no constitutional recognition, no formal responsibilities, and no structural framework defined by law. Yet, it remains one of the most visible and emotionally charged positions in the public space.

Every administration inherits it. Every President’s wife occupies it. And every First Lady, sooner or later, stamps her personality on it, through glamour, controversy, policy influence, public disagreements, or memorable public moments. That is why the current uproar over the mild drama between Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, is fundamentally unnecessary. Social media has been agog with commentaries, reactions, memes, and unsolicited analyses since the incident occurred, but the level of anxiety is misplaced. Anyone who understands Nigeria’s political history knows that this is neither shocking nor unprecedented. It is simply the latest episode in a long, predictable tradition.

To appreciate why the situation should not bother anyone, one only needs to revisit the footprints of previous First Ladies, each of whom created her own unforgettable chapter, sometimes deliberately, sometimes accidentally.

During the era of military authoritarianism, Mariam Babangida, of blessed memory, redefined what it meant to be a First Lady. Before her, the role was largely ceremonial and invisible. She changed that overnight. With her “Better Life for Rural Women” programme, her commanding public presence, and her unmistakable elegance, she glamorized an office that had no constitutional identity.

Whether adored or criticized, she left behind a legacy that permanently reshaped public expectations of a First Lady. Her influence was so pronounced that the office, though unofficial, became institutional in everything but name.

Fast forward to the Buhari years. Aisha Buhari took a completely different path. She did not glamorize the office; she weaponized it in a way that unsettled entrenched political actors.

By openly criticizing her husband’s administration, challenging the so-called “cabal,” and refusing to be boxed into silence, she made headlines repeatedly. Her husband’s infamous “other room” remark became part of Nigeria’s political lexicon, and a signal that the First Lady would not be tamed.

Love her or hate her, Aisha Buhari’s boldness left a mark that will remain in Nigeria’s political memory for decades.

Lest not forget, before Aisha Buhari in Aso Rock was Patience Jonathan, the First Lady who turned every microphone into a national event. Her speeches became instant classics. Her phrases became memes. And her emotional public appearances became part of Nigeria’s socio-political entertainment archive. For instance, “Na only you waka come?” became the line that cemented her place in history.

Patience Jonathan did not simply influence politics; she created a subculture. Her tenure is remembered not only for power plays but for an unmistakable brand of theatrical charisma that Nigeria had never seen before.

Against the foregoing backdrop, the current mild drama involving Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Osun State governor is hardly the cataclysm some people are portraying it to be. Since the moment it happened, the social media ecosystem has gone into overdrive. In fact, Instagram commentaries, Facebook debates, WhatsApp group broadcasts, Twitter hot takes, TikTok skits, and every shade of interpretation imaginable.

But here is the truth: there is absolutely no reason to worry. Nigerians are acting as though mild tension or protocol disagreements involving First Ladies are new. They are not. In fact, they are part of a long-running pattern in the country’s political evolution.

At this juncture, it is germane to throw light into why the noise is unnecessary; therefore, there are clear reasons why the anxiety is misplaced. First and foremost, we should not forget that every First Lady in Nigeria becomes a subject of national conversation, sometimes intentionally, sometimes inadvertently.

Secondly, public drama involving First Ladies is a recurring feature of Nigeria’s political history is not an anomaly, contrary to social media exaggeration which is currently painting it to be new normal. One is not surprised about the worrisome level some Nigerians have become as social media platform is no doubt a podium where any minor incident becomes a trending topic.

On a similar note, the Osun episode is far milder than controversies from earlier administrations, and given the fact that political theatre is part of our culture, and the First Lady, despite being unconstitutionally recognized, often stands at the centre of it.

In fact, nothing that has happened is unprecedented. Nothing threatens governance. Nothing signals a breakdown. It is simply Nigerians doing what Nigerians do: turning political moments into digital spectacles.

Looking back, it may not be out of place to opine that Mariam Babangida left glamour, Aisha Buhari left defiance, and Patience Jonathan left comedic-political history. And now, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is navigating her own path.

Whether the Osun moment ends up being part of her national imprint or eventually gets overshadowed by something more defining, one truth is certain: every First Lady leaves something behind. It could be a signature programme, a controversial decision, a public remark, a symbolic gesture, or an unexpected confrontation. Whatever form it takes, the legacy becomes part of Nigeria’s collective memory.

At this juncture, permit this writer to advise and conclude that Nigerians should calm down. This is as the social media is at the moment abuzz. There should be calm as another story will rise. And the political machinery will continue turning as usual. The office of the First Lady is a cultural constant, not a constitutional one, but its influence is woven deeply into Nigeria’s political history.

There is absolutely no need to panic or overanalyze the Osun drama. It is normal. It is expected. It is part of the tradition. Every First Lady has a memorable moment. This is simply Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s turn. After all, “Oluremi Lo Kan”. And in the grand scheme of Nigeria’s political story, it is just another chapter, not a crisis.