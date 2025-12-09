How Can You Create Thousands of Jobs for People You Won’t Even Hire to Manage These Same Jobs?

The “Tunnel Vision” of a perennially and a pathologically egomaniacal Candidate Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng, the National Spokesperson for the former New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, is strikingly and prosaically reflected in the woeful inability of the once failed New Patriotic Party Presidential-Nominee Aspirant, in the party’s 2024 Presidential-Election Primary, to recognize the very basic existential fact that while, indeed, job creation is a significant aspect of our national development agenda, it is, nonetheless, only one aspect of the multiplicity of the national development agenda of any leader and government intent on significantly improving on the wholesale quality-of-life situation of the entire nation at large.

Unfortunately for his own megalomaniacal ambition of acceding to the Presidency of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana by any means necessary, the Assin-Dompim native, from Ghana’s Central Region, has tended to synonymize or equate his long career as a “Sweat Shop” Entrepreneur with the entirety of what it really means to accede to the highest office of the land (See “I've created thousands of jobs; I'll create more if elected President — Kennedy Agyapong” Modernghana.com 10/13/25).

The vaultingly ambitious self-described former New York City cab driver has yet to inform eligible and registered Ghanaian voters, supporters and sympathizers precisely what sorts of jobs it is that he claims to have already created for hundreds of thousands of their kind or fellow citizens, whose very work ethic and professional integrity Candidate Agyapong has wasted absolutely no time in virulently tearing to shreds and very publicly calling into serious question for nearly as long as any of us can remember - meaning, any studious observer of the political or the “public service” career of the 65-year-old self-confessed dropout of the New York City-based Jesuit-operated Fordham University over the past two decades or so.

You see, Dear Reader, the greatest handicap facing the hipshooting “I Got Fucking Money” clinical narcissist presently regards how to effectively negotiate or overcome the uphill hurdle of making himself personally and politically attractive to a critical mass of Ghana’s electorate, in order to wean himself of the strategically suicidal mindset that, somehow, the fortunes and the destiny of Ghana exclusively and hermetically revolves around his scores of business enterprises, in pretty much the same manner that US President Donald John Trump has been caustically accused by some of his most ardent political opponents and detractors of cavalierly presuming himself to be.

For example, if Candidate Agyapong really desires to be taken seriously heading into the January 31, 2026 New Patriotic Party’s Presidential-Election Primary, the Fidel Castro Wannabe proprietor of the Oman Communications Network needs to systematically and meticulously explain to the general Ghanaian public, precisely what significantly and/or remarkably differentiates him from other major entrepreneurs and job creators in the country, in terms of the quality of the kinds of jobs that he has, so far, created or is still in the process of creating all across the country, as well as what occupational safety measures and healthcare, social security and life insurance policy programs and initiatives it is that he has put in place for the general wellbeing of both the short- and the long-term interest and benefit of the hundreds of thousands of employees that he claims to have on his payroll.

You see, just listening to many of the morally demeaning pronouncements that Candidate Agyapong has been consistently and constantly and incessantly making about the work ethic and the usefulness of many of these same employees whom the garrulous and the verbally incontinent Candidate Agyapong is now opportunistically courting and using to feather his sputtering electioneering campaign locomotive train, in hopes of clinching his party’s presidential nomination, the man scarcely comes off as the sort of Mahama-like “Born-Again” Conciliatory Politician and the kind of Progressive Leader that he would have the rest of his countrymen and women believe that, indeed, he is.

One instance that still remains stuck to the craw of this author, as it were, is Candidate Agyapong’s pontifical pronouncement, not very long ago, that he is especially and convulsively loathe to the very idea of hiring Ghanaian citizens to manage any of his business enterprises because, as far as he has been practically able to forensically ascertain, Ghanaians are among the most thievish and dishonest employees anywhere in the world. Makes you wonder why the man who thinks and believes himself to be Ghana’s leader of the moment has not been able to impart some of his personal emulative work ethic to his Ghanaian employees. Or is it simply because, unlike his model Asian employees, Ghanaians are simply beyond redemption? I’m just asking.

Maybe in the frenetic runup to the January 31, 2026 New Patriotic Party’s Presidential-Election Primary, Mr. Agyapong may find it to be obligatory, finally, to explain to his party’s delegates and electors, precisely why he thinks and believes that he has any right to solicit the electoral mandate and the endorsement of the very people whom, as he has already intimated for quite a considerably while now, he would not even fathom touching with the proverbial 40-foot pole as, we, Big Apple denizens are known to be fond of saying, let alone appoint into his cabinet.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]