Young Insurance Agent Killed in Road Accident on Apowa–Agona Nkwanta Highway

Young lady lifeless body below the truck

A tragic accident on the Apowa–Agona Nkwanta Highway in the Western Region has claimed the life of 29-year-old Esther Amoah, an insurance agent.

She was struck by a Benz truck carrying cement blocks while attempting to cross the road.

Esther had just visited her brother at St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School to deliver food and was returning home when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that she became disoriented by oncoming traffic and inadvertently stepped into the truck’s path, resulting in her immediate death.

The driver of the truck has been taken into police custody and is cooperating with authorities as investigations continue. Residents are urging the installation of pedestrian crossings and speed-calming measures along the highway to prevent future tragedies.

Her untimely death has plunged her family, colleagues, and the St. Mary’s Boys SHS community into mourning, with many remembering Esther as a dedicated, hardworking young woman with a promising future.