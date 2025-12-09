Ghana’s Youth Demand More Than Hope: The Hard Economics Of Mahama’s Promise (1)

President John Mahama’s return has rekindled optimism amongst Ghana’s young population, but they are demanding concrete action on interest rates, housing exploitation, and sustainable employment, not political gimmicks.

Ghana’s youth have granted John Mahama political capital through their votes. Now they expect economic capital in return. With nearly 60% of Ghana’s 33 million citizens under 35, the nation’s trajectory depends entirely on whether this demographic can access productive employment, affordable housing, and the capital necessary to build businesses. The expectations are clear, specific, and urgent: lower interest rates on business loans, government intervention in exploitative rental markets, tax relief for startups, comprehensive business support systems, and—crucially—an end to short-term employment schemes that raise hopes only to crush them when political priorities shift.

The Credit Crisis: Youth Demand Affordable Capital

At the top of young Ghanaians’ demands sits access to affordable credit. Banks currently charge interest rates exceeding 25-30% on small business loans, rendering entrepreneurship economically unviable for most. A young entrepreneur borrowing GH¢50,000 to purchase equipment faces annual interest costs of GH¢12,500-15,000—often more than the business generates in its first year.

Young entrepreneurs are demanding government intervention to force rates down to competitive levels. They point to Rwanda, where Development Bank guarantees enable commercial lending at 12-15%, and ask why Ghana cannot replicate this model. The expectation is clear: establish robust loan guarantee schemes that reduce bank risk and justify lower rates. Create a Development Finance Institution specifically capitalised to support youth entrepreneurship at sustainable interest rates.

Tax waivers for startups represent another non-negotiable demand. The first three years of any business typically generate minimal profit. Countries from Singapore to Ireland have demonstrated that strategic tax holidays create sustainable enterprises that eventually become substantial taxpayers. Ghana’s youth expect a minimum three-year corporate tax exemption for registered startups below specified revenue thresholds, paired with rigorous compliance monitoring to prevent abuse.

Business Incubators: Demanding World-Class Support Infrastructure

Young Ghanaians recognise that their educational credentials, whilst valuable, often fail to provide practical business skills—financial management, marketing, supply chain logistics, and corporate governance. They are demanding a national network of business incubators that provide comprehensive support services.

The expectation is explicit: business incubators in every regional capital, modelled on international best practices. Estonia, with a population smaller than Ghana’s, operates dozens of technology incubators providing mentorship, accounting services, legal advice, and investor connections. South Korea’s Small and Medium Business Administration runs similar programmes that have created globally competitive companies.

These incubators must provide subsidised office space, business planning assistance, and—crucially—instruction in corporate governance practices that meet international standards.

Young entrepreneurs understand that scaling from the bootstrapping stage to blue-chip organisations requires more than good products. It requires proper board structures, transparent accounting, stakeholder management, and regulatory compliance that satisfy sophisticated investors.

The demand extends to quality control. These cannot be political patronage vehicles staffed by party loyalists lacking private sector experience. Young Ghanaians expect professionals with genuine business backgrounds and measurable outcomes: percentages of incubated businesses still operating after three years, capital raised, jobs created, and revenue generated.

The Housing Exploitation: End the Rental Racket

Perhaps no issue generates more visceral anger amongst young Ghanaians than housing costs. Landlords exploit acute shortages to charge prices consuming 40-60% of typical salaries for often substandard accommodation.

The practice of demanding two or three years’ rent in advance effectively excludes anyone without substantial savings or family support from formal rental markets.

Young people are demanding immediate legislative intervention, capping advance rent payments at three months—standard practice in most developed economies. They point to Kenya’s 2020 reforms, which faced landlord resistance but ultimately created a more functional rental market.

This is not about the cost of living but about economic justice. A young person paying two years’ rent upfront—perhaps GH¢15,000-30,000—cannot simultaneously invest in business inventory or build emergency savings. Capital that might seed entrepreneurship instead enriches landlords who face no incentive to improve properties, given insatiable demand.

Beyond capping advance payments, they demand a dramatic expansion of housing supply through streamlined building approvals, incentives for developers building affordable units, and examining restrictive zoning that limits density in urban areas. Young Ghanaians reference Singapore’s Housing Development Board and Rwanda’s long-term government financing supporting affordable housing construction. They expect Ghana to learn from markets that have successfully addressed housing crises.

Stop the Employment Charade: No More GYEEDA, No More NABCo

On employment, young Ghanaians are demanding an end to cynical political programmes that create temporary positions without building sustainable capacity. They have watched the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) collapse into corruption and scandal. They have experienced the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) devolving into irregular stipend payments and broken promises of permanent employment.

The cycle is predictable and destructive: a new administration creates a programme employing thousands in roles with limited productive value. Funding lapses when priorities shift. Beneficiaries return to joblessness, having foregone other opportunities. The programmes become vehicles for corruption rather than genuine capacity building.

NABCo illustrates the problem perfectly. Tens of thousands of graduates were employed across various modules with promises of skills development and potential transition to permanent employment. Years later, beneficiaries remain in limbo, their stipends paid irregularly, their prospects dim. Young people enrolled in NABCo feel betrayed, having believed government commitments that proved hollow.

Young Ghanaians are demanding a fundamentally different approach: strengthen existing government institutions that provide permanent, productive employment. The Ghana Health Service requires additional nurses, laboratory technicians, and community health workers. The Ghana Education Service needs teachers, particularly in science and mathematics. The Forestry Commission requires rangers to combat illegal logging and mining. The Ghana Revenue Authority needs tax officials to improve collection and compliance.

These are not make-work positions but genuine vacancies that would improve public service delivery whilst providing stable employment with career progression. The difference between hiring a teacher through the Ghana Education Service and employing one through a temporary programme is profound: the former builds institutional capacity; the latter creates dependency and eventual disappointment.

Young people expect the Mahama administration to resist the temptation of launching new programmes with impressive enrolment numbers that generate positive headlines. They expect sustained commitment to strengthening institutions across electoral cycles. Ghana’s young people are tired of being political props. They demand sustainable solutions, not cynical electoral calculations.

Source: Dominc Senayah