Akata Clan Of Dorfor Traditional Area Installs New Chief After 19-Years Dispute

Akata Clan of Dorfor Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region has finally resolved a protracted chieftaincy dispute, culminating in the installation of a new Overlord, His Royal Majesty, Togbe Saho VII, for the Akata Clan near Juapong. This resolution marks the end of nearly two decades of rivalry and tension.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the new chief to the Dorfor Traditional Council, on Thursday December 4 at Juapong – Volta Region, the Acting President of the Council, Manklado Agbohla VI, revealed that the Saho stool had been a contentious issue between two factions within the clan since 2006. The Dorfor Traditional Area comprises seven clans: Tovie, Amanflo, Vome, Akata, Ameteve, Torgodzi, and Kporduhlor, each represented by a divisional chief or Clan Overlord, including the Saho Stool of the Akata Clan.

The conflict originated following the installation of a chief as Togbe Saho VI, a decision contested by a rival faction that subsequently installed their own chief for the same position.

"For over 19 years, two rival chiefs claimed the title of Togbe Saho VI," Agbohla VI stated. "The situation was further complicated when the chief from the second faction passed away three to four years ago. Efforts to bury him as Togbe Saho VI were met with opposition from the first faction, which secured an injunction preventing his burial as a chief while the other claimant remained alive."

_Manklalo Agbohla VI added that the case was later escalated to the Supreme Court after the High Court ruling was contested. The Supreme Court eventually overturned the injunction, granting the funeral rites to proceed. But before the dust settled, the first claimant also passed away about a year ago, leaving the stool vacant once more.

The prolonged conflict, he noted, threatened peace and stability in the area and remained a major security concern for the North Tongu District Security Council (DISEC). “This matter has been a thorn in the flesh of the district for decades,” he said. “It was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain order and harmony.”

The situation prompted the North Tongu District Chief Executive, Ms Victoria Yawa Doe, to intervene by referring the dispute to the Dorfor Traditional Council. The Council established a five-member Judicial Committee in accordance with the Chieftaincy Act to adjudicate the matter. The committee has been sitting on the case since May 2025, listening to both factions before reaching a final ruling that has now been accepted by all parties.

Following the ruling, a new chief was successfully installed as Togbe Saho VII and inducted into the Dorfor Traditional Council. The necessary documents will now be processed for his recognition and eventual gazetting by the Regional House of Chiefs.

“For now, some form of peace and unity has been restored to Akata Clan,” the Acting Council President said, expressing relief that the decades-old dispute has been laid to rest.

Torgbe Saho VII

Manklalo Agbohla VI urged the new Akata Clan Overlord, Togbe Saho VII to uphold the dignity of the chieftaincy institution and remain committed to service. He also cautioned him against allowing the challenges of leadership to weigh him down.

“Being a Chief in Ghana, especially in Tongu and the Volta Region, is not easy,” he advised. “Once they install you, everyone draws back. There is usually no support coming from anywhere, so you must work hard and sustain yourself and your family while you fulfil your duties.”

He again cautioned the newly installed Chief against inappropriate behaviour, particularly excessive interest in women. “One thing that has brought many Chiefs down is womanising. Even the strongest man in the Bible fell because of a woman. So as a young and handsome chief, he must be careful,” he counselled.

Manklalo Agbohla VI expressed gratitude to the Judicial Committee, the Clan’s kingmakers, and especially the District Chief Executive, Ms Yawado, for her instrumental role in resolving the matter. He prayed for lasting peace and progress in the Dorfor Traditional Area.

The newly installed Clan Overlord, His Royal Majesty, Togbe Saho VII in His remarks emphasized that his goal is to unite the families within the Akata Clan, following the legacy of His great Grandfather, Togbe BOTI TITIATI who was the founder of the Saho Stool. He urged all members to prioritize peace and harmony, and pledged to be humble and receptive to guidance from his elders. He promised to work closely with the Dorfor Traditional Council to bring development and progress to Dorfor Traditional Area, and to revive the Ayimagonu Festival, a cherished tradition of the Dorfor people.

His Royal Majesty, Togbe Saho VII expressed his commitment to serving the Akata clan with wisdom and dedication, citing the proverbial wisdom of King Solomon. He vowed to be a peacemaker and to quickly resolve any family issues or being land disputes during his reign to attract more investors to the Clan to create jobs for the youths. He further stated that "The age of Methuselah has nothing to do with the wisdom of King Solomon"

He concluded by seeking God's wisdom, blessings and guidance as he undertook this important role.

Torgbe Saho VII, a distinguished member of the esteemed Kpornoglo Boti Royal Family, is a visionary leader and compassionate humanitarian. In his private life, he is known as Mr. Ruben Fenuku. He is a husband and father.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and a Diploma in Human Psychology from One Education, UK, a prestigious online professional development program.

As Co-Founder of the Celia-Fenunuku Inspiring Foundation (C.F.I Foundation), Torgbe Saho VII has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to empowering marginalized individuals and communities. This registered non-profit organization has extended its reach to Ghana, Australia, Indonesia, and Lebanon, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of many.

Through his selfless endeavors, Torgbe Saho VII embodies the values of compassion, equality, and social responsibility, inspiring a brighter future for all.