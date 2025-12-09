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Western North Police arrest five suspected armed robbers in Sefwi Bekwai

  Tue, 09 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment The suspects
TUE, 09 DEC 2025
The suspects

The Western North Regional Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of involvement in a series of armed robberies in Sefwi Bekwai and surrounding communities.

The suspects have been identified as Iddrisu Abdalla, 20; Abdul Rahaman Abubakar, 21; Okasha Mohammed, 19; Toffic Bawa, 24; and Richard Gyapong, 35.

The arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation targeting criminal activities in the area. During the exercise, police intercepted three of the suspects riding an unregistered motorbike. When the officers attempted to stop them at the Mpesiem Police snap checkpoint, the suspects fled, prompting a pursuit that ultimately led to their arrest.

Subsequent searches of the suspects’ residences yielded a backpack containing talismans, a face mask, and finger rings—items believed to have been used to aid their criminal activities.

Preliminary investigations have linked the five suspects to multiple robbery incidents in Sefwi Bekwai. All individuals are currently in police custody and are assisting authorities with ongoing investigations.

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