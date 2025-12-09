High Court rejects Wontumi’s request for documents in mining trial

The Accra High Court yesterday dismissed an application by lawyers representing Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), seeking to compel the Attorney General to disclose certain documents in his ongoing trial.

Wontumi is facing allegations of facilitating mining on his Akonta Mining concession at Samreboi in the Western Region without the necessary permits. His legal team had requested access to a deed of assignment for the concession, a written agreement between Wontumi and another party, and documentation regarding a weapon reportedly seized at the site by law enforcement.

Lead counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi argued that access to these documents was crucial for preparing a defence. However, Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai countered that the requested documents were irrelevant to the case and not in the possession of the prosecution. He also noted that no charges have been brought regarding ammunition or weapons.

Presiding Judge Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay ruled there was no legal basis for the request. “Secondly, prosecution has indicated that they do not have these documents and are unable to procure same. Accordingly, the application is dismissed,” she stated.

The case has been adjourned to December 15, 2025, for further case management. In the meantime, Justice Kocuvie-Tay revised one of Wontumi’s bail conditions, requiring him to report to the court registrar rather than the case investigator, citing the lack of reporting by the investigator as previously ordered.

Charges and Bail Conditions

Wontumi is charged alongside his company, Akonta Mining, and an individual identified as Kwame Antwi, who is currently at large. The charges include assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval and facilitating unlicensed mining, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court granted him bail of GH¢15 million, with three sureties—two backed by landed property within the jurisdiction—and ordered him to deposit his passport with the court registrar. Wontumi has also been placed on the Stop List at all entry points of the country.

Prosecution Evidence

The Office of the Attorney General has filed witness statements for four intended witnesses to establish Wontumi’s alleged role in permitting unauthorized mining. According to the prosecution, police operations at Akonta Mining on April 17, 2025, led to the arrest of Michael Ayisi Gyasi, 50, and 28 others, and the seizure of several items, including eight pump-action guns, a single-barrelled gun, four machetes, water pumps, 310 cartridges, a grease gun, four motorcycles, two vehicles, 25 serviceable excavators, four non-serviceable excavators, suspected gold, and GH¢157,000 in cash.

The prosecution intends to seek a forfeiture order for all valuable items retrieved from the mining concession at the conclusion of the trial.