GTEC introduces new rules for mature student admissions into universities

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has unveiled updated guidelines regulating the admission of mature students into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new directive, effective immediately, was issued on December 8, 2025, and signed by GTEC Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai.

The revised policy seeks to standardize the admission of mature applicants, ensuring fairness, transparency, and consistency while upholding national academic standards. GTEC warned that institutions admitting students who fail to meet these criteria could face sanctions, including the possible withdrawal of accreditation under the Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

Under the new rules, tertiary institutions may admit mature applicants up to a maximum of 5% of their total annual intake. Applicants must:

Be at least 25 years old and provide proof of age.

Have a minimum of five years of relevant work experience.

Meet the required academic standards in SSSCE or WASSCE.

Pass entrance exams in English, Mathematics, and an aptitude test, unless they have recognized credit passes in English and Mathematics, which may be accepted in lieu of exams.

Chartered institutions are required to administer their own entrance exams for mature students, while institutions operating under mentorship arrangements must have the mentor university moderate the exams and review marked scripts. Applicants outside the WAEC system may submit proof of equivalent credit passes from a nationally recognized high school examination instead of taking the entrance exams.

GTEC stressed that all tertiary institutions and the general public should familiarize themselves with the updated guidelines, which now serve as the national standard for admitting mature students.