Eastern Region: GWL drags 15 defaulters to court to recover GHC32m arrears

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has launched a major legal campaign in the Eastern Region to recover more than GHC32 million owed by long-standing defaulters, a debt the company says is hampering its ability to provide reliable water services.

In the initial phase of the initiative, 15 customers have been processed for court and are scheduled to appear before a judge in the coming days. GWL’s legal team indicated that additional names will be added as the campaign intensifies, targeting individuals and businesses who have ignored repeated payment reminders, accumulated long-term arrears, or continued to refuse payment even after service disconnection.

The campaign also addresses customers who have opted to rely on alternative water sources, such as boreholes and wells, without settling their outstanding bills.

Regional Chief Manager, Ing. Paul C. Akpanya, emphasized the company’s determination to recover the debts through all lawful means. “We are committed to going the extra mile within the framework of the law to recover every arrear owed to the company. This is critical for sustaining operations and enhancing service delivery to the public,” he said.

The first batch of cases includes a mix of residential and commercial clients, such as:

Jilcom (Suhum Roundabout Shell Station)

Petroleum & Construction Ltd.



Constance Baafi

Constance Baafi

Ebenezer Larbi Opare

Ebenezer Larbi Opare

Yomboi EA Adu

Yomboi EA Adu

Dora James Okyere

Dora James Okyere

KAMA Group of Companies (Regional Director of Health)

KAMA Group of Companies (Regional Director of Health) Paulina Donkor



Richard Boadu

Richard Boadu

Felicia Okyere Darko

Felicia Okyere Darko

F. A. Mpare

F. A. Mpare

Taylor Posiah & Oduro

Taylor Posiah & Oduro

Patrick Ernest Obeng

Patrick Ernest Obeng

Kwame

GWL stressed that recovering these outstanding funds is crucial for maintaining operations, expanding infrastructure, and ensuring a consistent water supply across the Eastern Region.

The company is urging all customers in arrears to visit their nearest district office or use electronic payment channels to settle outstanding bills promptly and avoid legal action.