Understanding Islamic Law Before the Contemporary Implementation of Shariʿa in Northern Nigeria

Public debates about Shariʿa law in Northern Nigeria often begin from the wrong starting point. For many observers, Shariʿa appears to be a political invention of the early 2000s, revived by state governors in search of legitimacy in a newly democratized country. In this view, Shariʿa is something new, sudden, and politically charged. Yet such perceptions overlook the deeper history and meaning of Islamic law within the region. Long before Shariʿa became a campaign slogan or a tool for political mobilization, it existed as a complete moral and legal framework that shaped the everyday lives of Muslim communities in Northern Nigeria. To understand the challenges surrounding its modern implementation, one must first understand what Islamic law is, how it functioned historically, and what changed over time.

A Living Legal Tradition Before Politics

Shariʿa derived from the Qur’an and the Sunnah has always been more than a criminal code. It is a holistic system that governs worship, ethics, family life, economic transactions, social justice, and governance. In pre-colonial Northern Nigeria, Islamic law was deeply entrenched in states such as Kanem-Borno, Katsina, Kano, Zazzau, and later in the Sokoto Caliphate. Qadi courts handled matters ranging from marriage and inheritance to commercial disputes and communal grievances. Scholars trained in Maliki jurisprudence served not only as judges but also as moral guides who advised rulers and communities.

In this earlier era, Shariʿa existed as a natural social institution rather than a tool of political negotiation. It was embedded in people’s identity and cultural practices. Justice was accessible, judgments were swift, and disputes were resolved within the framework of Islamic ethics. The legal system was respected because it reflected both religious values and communal expectations. Importantly, the essence of Shariʿa lay in promoting justice, protecting the vulnerable, and preserving social harmony not in the dramatic punishments that often dominate modern discussions.

The Colonial Disruption

This organic relationship between Shariʿa and society was significantly altered by British colonial rule. Beginning in the early 20th century, colonial authorities curtailed the jurisdiction of Islamic courts, especially in criminal matters. While allowing family and personal law to remain under Shariʿa, they imposed a dual legal system in which Islamic law existed under the supervision and limits of colonial administration. The role of Qadis was reduced, judicial autonomy was suppressed, and traditional mechanisms for legal reasoning were constrained by colonial legal codes.

As a result, Shariʿa became partially detached from the broader framework of governance. What had once been a comprehensive legal system was now confined to limited areas. This reduction had long-term effects: many Muslims came to view Shariʿa not as a full societal system but as a restricted remnant of their heritage. At the same time, a new perception emerged that Shariʿa needed “restoration,” a sentiment that would later shape the political movements of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The Transition to Political Shariʿa

By the time Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999, the desire for a fuller expression of Islamic law had grown among many northern communities. Several state governors responded to this sentiment by announcing the re-implementation of “full Shariʿa” beginning in 1999–2000. While the intentions of some leaders may have been sincere, the political context cannot be ignored. Shariʿa quickly became a powerful mobilizing symbol, capable of rallying public support, consolidating political influence, and distinguishing leaders from their opponents.

This marked the rise of what can be described as political Shariʿa. Its characteristics included selective enforcement, overemphasis on punishment rather than social justice, and inconsistent application across social classes. Hudud punishments became the focus of media attention, overshadowing the broader ethical and legal principles of Islam. In some cases, poor implementation and lack of properly trained Islamic legal personnel led to confusion, controversy, and accusations of injustice.

The problem was not Shariʿa itself but the way it was deployed: as an electoral promise, a political bargaining chip, and a tool to assert identity in a pluralistic nation. This distorted its true nature and misrepresented it both to Muslims and to the wider world.

Why Understanding Islamic Law Is Essential

Before discussing modern implementation, it is crucial to understand the true scope and objectives of Shariʿa. Islamic law aims to protect five fundamental values: religion, life, intellect, property, and family/lineage. It emphasizes compassion, fairness, and the welfare of the community. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) described the purpose of Islamic law as mercy, not hardship; justice, not oppression.

Sharīʿa’s strength lies in its balance: it combines legal rules with moral values, social responsibilities with individual rights, and spiritual guidance with public order. Historically, it prioritized reconciliation over conflict, welfare over punishment, and rehabilitation over retribution. These principles guided Islamic governance in the Sokoto Caliphate and other Muslim societies in West Africa.

Understanding this foundation is essential because the modern debate often begins with incorrect assumptions. Many people equate Shariʿa with punishments alone, forgetting that these represent less than one percent of Islamic jurisprudence. Others imagine that Shariʿa is imposed suddenly and violently, rather than grounded in scholarship, community consultation, and gradual social reform.

The Need for Depoliticization

Shariʿa can only function effectively in a society if it is implemented through knowledge, justice, and transparency, and sincerity not political manipulation. This requires qualified scholars, properly trained judges, strong judicial institutions, and a commitment to fairness for all citizens regardless of status. It also requires restoring public confidence by emphasizing the moral, economic, and social principles of Islamic law rather than focusing on punishment.

Depoliticizing Shariʿa means returning it to its rightful place as a system of justice and ethical living, not a tool for electoral advantage. It means viewing Islamic law not as a spectacle but as a means of building peaceful, honest, and compassionate communities.

Conclusion

Shariʿa did not begin in 1999, nor did it emerge from campaign promises. It is a deeply rooted legal and moral tradition that shaped Northern Nigeria for centuries. The challenges experienced today arise not from Shariʿa itself but from misunderstanding, misuse, and politicization. To move forward, society must return to the original essence of Islamic law rooted in justice, compassion, and accountability before discussing any new implementation. Only through genuine understanding can Shariʿa fulfill its true purpose in the modern world.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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