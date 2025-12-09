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Why Paternity Issues Are Rare in Muslim Communities: A Qur’anic Perspective

Feature Article Why Paternity Issues Are Rare in Muslim Communities: A Qur’anic Perspective
TUE, 09 DEC 2025

Paternity disputes cases where the biological father of a child is uncertain have become increasingly common in many societies. They often lead to emotional strain, legal battles, and confusion within families. However, within many Muslim communities, such issues are significantly less frequent. One of the key reasons is the guidance provided by the Qur’an on marriage, separation, and sexual ethics.

A central example is found in Surah At-Talaq (Chapter 65 of the Qur’an), where Allah outlines rules for divorce and the waiting period (‘iddah) required of a woman before she can remarry.

The Qur’anic Rule of ‘Iddah and Its Wisdom
In Surah At-Talaq, verse 4, the Qur’an commands that when a marriage ends whether through divorce or the husband’s death a woman must observe a waiting period of three menstrual cycles (or three months for those without menstruation):

“…and for those who are pregnant, their term is until they deliver their burdens…”
(Qur’an 65:4)
This waiting period serves multiple purposes, but one of the most important is the determination of paternity.

Preventing Confusion in Lineage (Nasab)
The three-month or three-cycle waiting period ensures that a woman cannot marry another man immediately after separation.
If she is pregnant, the pregnancy becomes clear during this time, guaranteeing that the child is unquestionably linked to the previous husband.
By eliminating overlap between sexual relationships, the Qur’an safeguards:
Clarity of lineage

Inheritance rights
Family stability
This system removes the possibility that two men could claim the child or that neither assumes responsibility.

Protecting Social and Legal Order
In Islamic law, knowing who a child belongs to is essential for:
Inheritance laws (fara’id)
Custody rights
Family identity
Tribal or clan relations in traditional societies
The rules ensure that the rights of both the child and the father are protected.

Moral Conduct as a Preventive Factor
Beyond legal rules, Islamic teachings on modesty and sexual conduct play a substantial role. Islam strongly discourages relationships outside of marriage, emphasizing:

Chastity for both men and women
Accountability before God
Clear marital contracts
Severe moral condemnation of adultery
These values naturally reduce the likelihood of uncertain paternity.

Community Structures That Reinforce Clear Lineage
In many Muslim societies:
Families play an active role in marriages and separations
Children are considered a trust from God
Divorce procedures involve family mediation and community oversight
These practices support the Qur’anic framework and further minimize paternity disputes.

Conclusion
The rarity of paternity issues in many Muslim communities is not accidental; it is the result of a comprehensive system established by the Qur’an. Surah At-Talaq (Chapter 65) provides a divinely guided mechanism the ‘iddah period that ensures the clarity of lineage and protects the rights of all involved. By combining legal wisdom with moral guidance, Islam creates a social environment in which paternity confusion is naturally prevented promoting stability, justice, and confidence in family relationships.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1372 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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