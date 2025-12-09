The Rise of Yan Daba in Kano: A Miserable Story of Robbery, Phone Snatching, and Political Abandonment

Kano, one of Nigeria’s most historic and culturally vibrant cities, is facing a worsening crisis of insecurity driven by the rise of yan daba a network of local thugs who terrorize neighborhoods through robbery, phone snatching, intimidation, and street violence. While the problem is decades old, it has taken on new levels of boldness and brutality in recent years. Behind the frightening activities of these gangs lies a deeper, more painful reality: these young men are often used, empowered, and later abandoned by politicians, creating a cycle of violence that haunts the city long after election seasons have passed.

The story of yan daba is not only a tale of crime. It is a story of broken promises, failed leadership, drug abuse, unemployment, and the silent suffering of families. It is also a warning that unless society addresses the root causes, Kano may continue to lose more of its youth to violence, addiction, and hopelessness.

Living With Fear: The Daily Reality of Robbery and Phone Snatching

Across Kano, residents can narrate countless tales of near-death encounters with yan daba. Phone snatching has become an epidemic. From Tarauni to Sabon Gari, Hotoro to Kofar Ruwa, victims are attacked in traffic, at markets, near schools, and even in front of their homes. Thugs riding motorcycles snatch phones with lightning speed sometimes stabbing their victims in the process. Many victims have landed in hospitals, while some have lost their lives simply because they refused to surrender a device.

Beyond phone snatching, other crimes plague the city: late-night robberies in residential areas, violent street clashes between rival gangs, and random attacks on pedestrians. Entire neighborhoods have learned to stay indoors after certain hours, while commuters often hide their phones inside their clothing to avoid becoming easy targets.

The psychological impact is enormous. Fear has become part of daily life. Business owners worry about closing late. Parents fear letting their children walk alone. Community life has slowly retreated behind locked gates.

Who Are the Yan Daba?

The yan daba phenomenon is rooted in a combination of social and economic failures. Many of these young men are unemployed, poorly educated, and disconnected from mainstream society. Some come from broken homes or troubled backgrounds. Others drop out of school due to poverty. Large percentages are addicted to hard drugs sholisho, ganja, gabagaba, and other dangerous substances which fuel their aggression and numb their conscience.

Yet behind their violent behavior lies a deeper tragedy: many yan daba were not originally criminals. They were recruited and armed by politicians, especially during election campaigns, and promised money, jobs, motorcycles, or government appointments. Young, desperate, and eager for belonging, they accepted.

After the elections, however, the same politicians disappeared, leaving these youths with weapons, drug habits, and no source of income. This abandonment pushed many further into crime.

How Politicians Use and Dump Them

During election seasons in Kano, politicians rely heavily on street youth movements. These youths are mobilized to:

intimidate political opponents

attack rival campaign rallies

destroy posters or vandalize billboards

escort politicians during political tours

cause chaos when needed to disrupt voting

They are paid small amounts of money, given drugs to “boost courage,” and sometimes provided with knives, sticks, or dangerous weapons. Some are given motorcycles, not as empowerment, but as tools for rapid movement during political missions.

But once the elections are won or lost, these young men are discarded like old campaign posters. Promised jobs never come. Promised training programs vanish. Their phone calls go unanswered. The same politicians who praised their loyalty now pretend not to know them.

With no income and no alternative support system, many return to the only “skills” they were trained to use violence, intimidation, and robbery.

The Human Cost: Lost Youth, Broken Families

The impact of the yan daba crisis reaches far beyond crime statistics. It is destroying the emotional fabric of the city. Parents lose sleep worrying about sons who have joined gangs. Mothers spend nights searching hospitals and police stations. Some families live in shame, hiding their children’s involvement from neighbors. Others have lost their children entirely either to drug overdose, police bullets, or inter-gang violence.

Many of these youths were once promising schoolchildren. Some were good at football, others bright in class. But without guidance, support, or opportunity, they drifted into the streets where gangs offered them belonging and purpose.

Society often sees only their crimes not the lost potential.

Why the Problem Persists

Several factors continue to fuel the yan daba menace:

High youth unemployment: Tens of thousands of young people roam the streets with no jobs or hope.

Drug abuse: Addiction is both a cause and consequence of the lifestyle.

Weak community structures: Traditional roles of elders, parents, and religious teachers have weakened.

Poor policing: In some areas, police presence is minimal or response times are slow.

Political hypocrisy: Leaders benefit from these gangs but refuse to take responsibility for the insecurity they helped create.

Lack of rehabilitation centers: Few facilities exist to help addicts recover and rebuild their lives.

Finding a Path Forward

Solving this crisis requires a holistic approach:

Political Accountability

Politicians who recruit thugs for campaigns must face legal consequences. The era of using youths as disposable tools must end.

Youth Employment Programs

Skills training, apprenticeship schemes, small business loans, and vocational centers should be expanded across Kano.

Drug Rehabilitation

Addiction treatment centers should be strengthened and made affordable. Without addressing drugs, crime cannot be curbed.

Community policing and Vigilance

Neighborhood watch groups and increased patrol presence can make hotspots safer.

Rebuilding Family and Community Structures

Religious and traditional leaders must work closely with families to restore discipline, guidance, and mentorship for young people.

Conclusion

The rise of yan daba in Kano is not just a crime issue it is a reflection of deep social wounds, political manipulation, and economic hardship. These youths were not born violent; many were shaped by circumstances, exploited by politicians, and abandoned by a society that offered them no future. To truly solve the problem, Kano must confront the political roots of the crisis, restore opportunities for its youths, and rebuild the moral and economic foundations that once made the city a center of peace and prosperity. Kano cannot afford to abandon its young people again. The cost is too high, and the future of the city depends on it.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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