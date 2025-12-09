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The Foiled Coup in Benin: A Full Story

Feature Article The Foiled Coup in Benin: A Full Story
TUE, 09 DEC 2025

A Nation Tested
On the morning of December 7, 2025, Benin—long regarded as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies—was jolted into crisis. At dawn, gunfire and explosions rattled the capital, Cotonou, near President Patrice Talon’s residence at Camp Guezo. Within hours, a faction of soldiers stormed the national broadcaster, appearing live on state television to announce the dissolution of government institutions, suspension of the constitution, and closure of borders. They declared Talon removed and introduced a new “Military Committee for Refoundation.”

For the first time since 1972, Benin faced the specter of a coup.

The Coup Attempt
The mutiny was led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, who claimed the intervention was necessary to rescue the nation from corruption and misrule. Senior officers, including Chief of Army Staff Abou Issa and Colonel Faizou Gomina, were taken hostage, intensifying fears that the coup might succeed.

Yet by the afternoon, loyalist forces had regrouped. They stormed key installations, freed the hostages, and regained control of Cotonou. The mutineers’ broadcast was silenced, their grip on power broken almost as quickly as it had been declared.

President Talon Speaks
That evening, President Talon appeared on live television. Calm but resolute, he saluted the loyal soldiers who had defended the republic and assured citizens that the situation was “totally under control.” His words carried weight: democracy had survived the day, and Benin’s institutions had held firm.

Regional Response
The attempted coup triggered swift regional action.

  • Nigeria deployed air and ground forces at Benin’s request, playing a decisive role in stabilizing the situation.
  • ECOWAS ordered immediate deployment of its Standby Force, with troops from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Côte d’Ivoire.
  • Ghana’s Role was clarified: its contingent was part of the ECOWAS mission, not a unilateral move by former President John Mahama.

This solidarity underscored ECOWAS’s determination to prevent another domino in West Africa’s wave of coups.

Aftermath
By December 8, calm returned to Cotonou. Shops reopened, traffic resumed, and daily life began to normalize, though tension lingered.

By December 9, authorities had launched a manhunt for fugitive plotters across the country. Talon vowed that “treachery will not go unpunished,” reaffirming his commitment to democracy as he approaches the end of his second constitutional term in 2026.

Benin in the Context of West Africa’s Coup Wave

Benin’s foiled coup cannot be understood in isolation. It is part of a troubling regional pattern:

  • Mali (2020 & 2021): Soldiers ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2020, citing corruption and insecurity. A second coup in 2021 consolidated military rule under Colonel Assimi Goïta. Mali has since distanced itself from ECOWAS and aligned with Russia, reshaping regional alliances.
  • Burkina Faso (2022): Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba seized power in January 2022, only to be ousted himself by Captain Ibrahim Traoré in September. The justification was persistent jihadist violence and frustration with civilian leadership.
  • Niger (2023): In July 2023, General Abdourahamane Tchiani led a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum. Niger’s strategic importance—hosting Western counterterrorism forces—made this takeover particularly destabilizing, prompting ECOWAS sanctions and international concern.

Comparative Insights

  • Common Drivers: Corruption, insecurity from jihadist insurgencies, and disillusionment with civilian governments.
  • Benin’s Difference: Unlike Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, Benin’s institutions and loyalist forces resisted the mutiny within hours, preventing a full takeover.
  • Regional Stakes: ECOWAS’s rapid intervention in Benin contrasts sharply with its struggles in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military juntas entrenched themselves. Benin’s case may serve as a test of ECOWAS resolve to halt the coup contagion.

Lessons for West Africa
The foiled coup in Benin is both a national crisis and a regional warning. It highlights:

  • The fragility of democratic institutions in the face of military discontent.
  • The importance of swift regional solidarity, with ECOWAS acting decisively to defend constitutional order.
  • The resilience of Benin’s armed forces, whose loyalty ensured the mutiny collapsed within hours.

Benin’s ordeal reminds West Africa that democracy must be defended not only by leaders but by institutions, citizens, and regional allies. In a region scarred by recent coups, Benin’s survival stands as proof that swift resistance and collective defense can still safeguard constitutional rule.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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